Orange Park considers fee on churches, nonprofits for fire department services

The Orange Park town council discussed a proposed fire assessment fee at Tuesday night's meeting.

Florida statute allows municipalities to collect a fee for fire services on all property owners, including nonprofits and churches.



"The question is whether, on principle, you believe that not-for-profits and churches should be contributing toward your fire service or not," said Town Manager Sarah Campbell.

Councilman John Hauber argued for the fee, saying, "This is a way our residents can stop carrying this burden."

As it is now, all property taxpayers, not property owners, foot the bill for these services. Nonprofits and churches can qualify for a property tax exemption under Florida statute; therefore, they don't contribute.

Hauber stated that since nonprofit organizations use fire services, they should be required to pay the fee like everyone else. "We've become a nonprofit sanctuary," he said.

But how would this give residents any relief?

Campbell explained that they would need to determine how much of the fire department budget is for fire services only. Then they would choose how much to recuperate through this process. Finally, the fee would be paid by all property owners.

She said there are different ways of assessing how much each property owner would pay. For example, "You can assess commercial properties based on square footage or a flat fee. You can base residential on a tiered system based on home size," said Campbell.

Then property taxpayers would have their taxes reduced by the amount they pay for those fire services, which can be achieved by lowering the millage rate.

"You're getting the same amount of money, but you've diversified the pool of who's paying into the fund," said Campbell.

"Why would I want to raise this on the church for my residents?" questioned Mayor Randy Anderson. He explained that the residents would still pay the price because the church would need more donations.

The last time the council considered this topic was in 2009. Town Manager Sarah Campbell recalled very contentious discussions. "People get very upset. This room will be full of people who don't want to pay more. And they will call for the elimination of the fire department." She said this type of criticism was difficult for fire department personnel.

In 2009, the council attempted to make up for lost revenue due to the dramatic decline in property values on the heels of the recession. The fire assessment fee did not pass at that time.

Before a fee can be assessed, a study is required. So the council tasked the town manager with gathering more information about the cost of a study.