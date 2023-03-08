Orange Park town council to consider rise in trash pickup fee, new contract

Photo by Pexels

Town of Orange Park residents are a step closer to learning how much they'll pay for trash pickup when the current Waste Management contract expires next year.

Residents have been paying the same $18 fee for 10 years. But, even before the new contract is signed, residents will likely experience a fee increase.

Town Manager Sarah Campbell says Waste Management charged them with a "post-COVID rate adjustment," not to mention the annual fuel CPI. These factors increased the fee by $0.33 per residential unit, a cost the town has been absorbing. "We need to fix that quickly," said Campbell.

The town council will vote on a resolution at their next meeting on raising the fee to $18.33.

The current Waste Management contract ends on May 31, 2024. A previous NewsBreak report cited an incorrect date.

The town council is considering this matter far ahead of schedule because it takes time to go through the bidding process and then for a new provider to build their fleet.

The council seems to be leaning toward extending the contract with Waste Management instead of going through an RFP and ending up with a heftier price tag, something they've been assured will happen.

Public safety/public works discussed this topic a couple of weeks ago. Even though the committee did not vote on how to advise the council, the resounding sentiment was to choose whatever option would be less costly for the residents.

Tuesday night, the council was presented with a few options for garbage, recycling, and yard waste pickup. Regardless, town residents will be paying more for these services.

"First of all, I want to keep the rate as low as possible with whoever we decide to go with," said Mayor Randy Anderson.

If the council decides to extend Waste Management's contract without going through an RFP, residents will pay $40-$45 per month to maintain the current service.

The least expensive option is between $27-$32 per month. With that service, town residents would get once-per-week trash pickup in a 95-gallon cart. In addition, recycling would be picked up every other week, and yard waste would be limited to once a week. Bulk pickup would also be limited to once a week.

Anderson proposed that Waste Management handle trash and recycling while town public works employees care for yard waste. The rest of the council agreed this could be an option, but the staff would need to crunch the numbers to determine exactly how much it would cost residents.

One resident, Sandra DiGiovanni, suggested everyone pay based on consumption or use. "If my neighbor puts out six cans twice a week and he's paying $18, and I'm putting out one bag every two weeks, and I'm paying $18. I want it to be fair," said DiGiovanni.

However, this doesn't appear to be a viable option. "It ends up being costly for the town," said Director of Public Works Kyle Croce.