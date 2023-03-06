Clay County representative sponsors bill setting new penalties for firearm offenses

Florida Representative Sam Garrison Photo by Florida House GOP website

The regular Florida legislative session begins Tuesday.

Here is a look at bills currently sponsored and co-sponsored by state Rep. Sam Garrison.

The Republican lawmaker has sponsored one bill and co-sponsored another. House Bill 1465 is the “firearm and destructive device offenses” bill. There’s an identical bill in the Senate, SB 1456.

The bill sets mandatory minimums if a person is involved in human trafficking and “possesses a firearm or destructive device or specified firearms or accessories.”

In addition, the bill revises the maximum time that a minor may be required to serve in secure detention for possessing an unlawful firearm.

If a person is charged with a second offense of grand theft of a firearm, the bill also institutes a penalty for that offense and any thereafter.

Further, the potential law outlines penalties for juveniles. For example, a juvenile must be placed in secure detention if they’ve been “charged with an offense involving unlawful firearm possession or use.” The bill also requires a risk assessment.

House Bill 1465 was filed on Friday, March 3, and has not been through a committee.

Garrison is also a co-sponsor of the “public nuisances” bill. In part, House Bill 269 prohibits the distribution of certain materials that lead to littering. It also increases the criminal penalties for anyone who commits violations while “evidencing religious or ethnic animus.”

The next stop for this bill is the criminal justice subcommittee. There’s a similar bill in the Senate, SB 994.

If passed, both bills would take effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

The Clay County delegation includes Garrison, state Sen. Jennifer Bradley and District 20 Rep. Bobby Payne.