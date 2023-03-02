Orange Park, FL

Some Orange Park properties can now eliminate septic tanks, connect to town’s sewer system

Julie Morgan

Photo byTown of Orange Park

Fifty properties in the Town of Orange Park are eligible to be connected to the town’s sewer system from septic tanks.

To help facilitate this process, the town held a special meeting for affected property owners.

The nearly two-hour Wednesday evening meeting produced several questions that the town council must consider before deciding which direction to take.

One of the questions of interest to more than just those who were in attendance is whether taxpayers are funding this project.

“The taxpayers of the Town of Orange Park are not contributing to this project whatsoever. But the water and sewer ratepayers of the Town of Orange Park do contribute to this project,” said Town Manager Sarah Campbell. “This is paid for by the water management district, the DEP, and the water and sewer enterprise fund only.”

There is also no out-of-pocket expense to the homeowner. Another resident asked about cost overruns and who would foot the bill. “Any cost overruns will not be on the homeowner,” said Campbell.

The work can proceed after the contract goes out to bid, but first, the town needs to understand how many residents would like to make the switch.

“We’re creating the opportunity for you to eliminate your septic tanks and put your wastewater where it should go, which is a wastewater treatment plant. We’re not here to force you. It’s your call,” said Michael Kelter with Legacy Civil Engineers. “We’re offering you an opportunity to have someone else pay the capital outlays, to fix that system for you so that you don’t have to do it in the future.”

The push to change from septic to sewer is partly from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP told the town it needed to reduce the daily nitrogen pollution in the St. Johns River. Over the years, they’ve made progress, but more progress is possible if they get rid of septic tanks.

“About all that’s left in terms of pollution comes from roads and septic tanks. Septic tanks probably aren’t maintained like they should be,” said Kelter.

How would the system work? Kelter said in most cases, they’ll need to put in a grinder pump which is ultimately connected to electricity. This is where some residents took issue, questioning how the sewage would be pumped out in case of a power failure. The system would have a holding tank to handle some flushes, but it’s not everlasting.

Feedback from the meeting presented the council with various scenarios unique to each property owner.

One of the options on the table is for the town to provide a warranty to residents to replace the grinder pump system should the need arise. The original thought from the staff was to offer a 10-year warranty for the $600 pump. However, the council will make the final decision on whether to decrease or increase that warranty period.

Another option before the council is whether to provide a credit to the owner on their utility bill to account for the additional cost of operating a grinder pump. The initial thought is the credit will be a $36/year credit for 10 years. But, again, only the council can decide if this is enough.

The council had been prepared to vote on this at the next meeting on March 7. However, Tuesday would be too soon based on the abundance of questions and details that need to be ironed out.

