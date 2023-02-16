Cost of building new schools rising, Clay school district official says

Photo by Pixabay

The cost of building a new school in Clay County has increased.

Five years ago, Discovery Oaks Elementary was built for $26 million. But, according to Clay County Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bryce Ellis, a “value engineered down” version of that same school costs $40 million today. She shared that information with the Clay County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday night.

Ellis said the district is looking ahead five to seven years with plans to possibly build two schools in the Saratoga Springs area – a K-8, and a high school. She said those two schools would cost the district about $200 million.

It’s no surprise that school construction costs are rising. The Federal Reserve has been raising the key interest rate since March 2022 and is expected to continue its efforts to reduce inflation.

Last November, the school district updated its impact fee study to pay for the increased costs. As a result, school impact fees for a single-family home will increase an average of $800 annually over the next four years. The study will be reviewed again in November 2026.

It’s important to note that impact fees are imposed on new development.

This is the first time in 18 years that the school impact fee will increase. After an initial study in 2002 and a subsequent study and increase in 2005, impact fee studies continued, but the fees stayed the same. Other studies were completed in 2009, 2013, 2017, and the most recent study in 2022.

According to the ordinance, the fees are increasing now “because failing to increase the impact fee rates would create a financial hardship on the school district as a consequence of the growth rate of the county and the substantial reductions in capital funding imposed on the school district by the state of Florida.”

Starting June 1, 2023, the school impact fee will increase from $7,034 for a single-family home to $7,913. By 2026, the fee will have risen to $10,551. The fee has also increased for multi-family dwellings and mobile homes.

However, school impact fees did not increase in 2009 due to the “economic recession and crisis in the housing industry then prevailing.”

In 2013, the fees did not go up “because it would present an economic hardship to the community as a whole considering the current economic environment.” The next study in 2017 presented a similar reason for not increasing the fees.

The increase would’ve been more significant if not for a cap on the rise in impact fees established by the state.