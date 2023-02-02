Orange Park, FL

Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9wCE_0ka6MHIT00
The Loop Pizza GrillPhoto byThe Loop

An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades.

The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.

The Jacksonville-based chain is closing the Clay County location to make room for three other restaurants in Northeast Florida.

“We’ve served our Orange Park neighbors since 1990, and we look forward to serving you soon at one of our 10 Northeast Florida locations,” said Marla Quattrone, The Loop’s chief marketing officer.

Quattrone would not say exactly where the three new stores are located. However, she did reveal that a new restaurant will open this year near World Golf Village.

This is the second location to close in Northeast Florida since November. The St. Johns Town Center restaurant shut down after not renewing the lease.

In addition, she said the company is also “exploring Oakleaf and Northside locations” for those interested in franchise opportunities.

Out of the 10 remaining restaurants, there’s one more in Clay County in Fleming Island.

The Loop is offering Wells Road customers a special discount between now and March 31. The 10% off coupons are good for three restaurants, including the Fleming Island eatery.

  1. Fleming Island: 1960 E. West Parkway #110, Fleming Island, FL 32003
  2. Mandarin: 9965 San Jose Boulevard #58, Jacksonville, FL 32257
  3. Avondale: 4591 Lakeside Drive Unit 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210

The Loop first opened more than 40 years ago in San Marco Square. Since 1981, the company has expanded outside Northeast Florida. There are five restaurants in North Carolina.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Orange Park# The Loop# Restaurant closing

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
477 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Clay County, FL

Retired educators sponsor Black History Month essay contest for Clay County students

Clay County retired educators are sponsoring an essay contest in honor of Black History Month. The contest is open to all sixth-grade students enrolled in Clay County Public Schools.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartments

The Green Cove Springs City Council has unanimously approved a site plan and developer’s agreement for a new mixed-use development. The 1.2-acre property is located at 310 S. Orange Avenue. The developer is proposing a retail, restaurant, and residential building.

Read full story
8 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park town manager’s job evaluation results in sharp words between council members

At the first Orange Park town council meeting of the year, the council considered the performance and pay increase of Town Manager Sarah Campbell. Much of the final 40 minutes of the recent meeting was dedicated to an open-air performance review and debate about what should and should not be said.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light cameras

Orange Park drivers can expect at least two more years of red light cameras. The council for the Town of Orange Park recently voted to enter into another 2-year agreement with Verra Mobility. The deal was set to expire in less than a month on Feb. 3, 2023.

Read full story
8 comments
Middleburg, FL

Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in Middleburg

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has approved the future land use designation for a parcel of land in Middleburg near Fox Meadow. The property owner would like to allow a communications company to erect a cell tower on his land. A change in the land use designation would allow the cell tower.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners

The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners decide on items for possible state funding during upcoming legislative session

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has approved the final list of priorities for state legislative appropriations. NewsBreak reported last week that the board was set to make the final decision on six items.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Events coming to Clay County are expected to increase tourism dollars

Several events are coming to Clay County to bring more tourism dollars to the area. Airstreams Ventures, the county's sports and event marketing company, outlined several events that are either booked or close to being booked.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners discuss top priorities ahead of Florida legislative session

SWEAT Program - $250,000. When they met last week, they discussed several items on their radar, such as trails and parks, infrastructure including roads, jail capacity, and a substance abuse facility, to name a few.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council to consider new dog park

The Town of Orange Park is considering where to put a dog park. The Culture & Recreation committee voted Wednesday evening unanimously to locate a dog park at the corner of Gano Avenue and Fromhart St. This is only a recommendation to the town council, which has the final say on the matter.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Thrasher-Horne’s upcoming events include Blue Man Group, Elvis tribute

The new year is kicking off with a bang atThrasher-Horne Center. Take out your calendars, January and February are packed with events at the Orange Park venue. The King lives on in theElvis in Concert the Story of the King show. There’s only one performance so if you miss the king in Orange Park, you’ll have to go to Graceland to check him out. Look out for leather, glitz and glamour on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30. The show stars Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath. Tickets start at $25.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second location

The Way Free Medical Clinic is asking the state for assistance with building a second location on College Drive. The new facility in Orange Park is located directly across from St. John River State College and the Thrasher-Horne Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County legislators hear support for expanding first responders designation

Man on stretcher, ambulancePhoto byRODNAE Productions. A bill before the state Legislature in the upcoming session designates water and wastewater facility personnel as essential first responders.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County sheriff outlines priorities for 2023

Clay County legislative delegation (L-R) (state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, state Rep. Sam Garrison, state Rep. Bobby Payne)Photo byflsenate, myfloridahouse. The three-member Clay County legislative delegation on Monday heard from local leaders about the hot items they would like Tallahassee lawmakers to consider during the upcoming session.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex

Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners unanimously approve new impact fee for development projects

A new impact fee passed unanimously, 5-0, at Tuesday night’s Clay County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board decided that the new fee will start June 1, 2023, instead of allowing for the standard 90-day period to go into effect.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting plan

More than 30 invasive, diseased, and dying trees were removed from Bradley Park earlier this year. That resulted in Orange Park residents speaking out against the tree removal.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Final preparations underway in Orange Park for Wreaths Across America

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. On that day, a balsam wreath adorned with a red bow will be placed on the graves of veterans around the country, at sea, and in other parts of the world.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park may soon allow golf carts on certain streets

A future golf cart ordinance for the Town of Orange Park has crossed its first hurdle. The council had directed staff to create an ordinance allowing residents to use golf carts on certain streets. The seven-page draft ordinance says golf carts would be allowed on local streets if the speed limit is 25 mph or less.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy