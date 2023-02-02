Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location

The Loop Pizza Grill Photo by The Loop

An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades.

The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.

The Jacksonville-based chain is closing the Clay County location to make room for three other restaurants in Northeast Florida.

“We’ve served our Orange Park neighbors since 1990, and we look forward to serving you soon at one of our 10 Northeast Florida locations,” said Marla Quattrone, The Loop’s chief marketing officer.

Quattrone would not say exactly where the three new stores are located. However, she did reveal that a new restaurant will open this year near World Golf Village.

This is the second location to close in Northeast Florida since November. The St. Johns Town Center restaurant shut down after not renewing the lease.

In addition, she said the company is also “exploring Oakleaf and Northside locations” for those interested in franchise opportunities.

Out of the 10 remaining restaurants, there’s one more in Clay County in Fleming Island.

The Loop is offering Wells Road customers a special discount between now and March 31. The 10% off coupons are good for three restaurants, including the Fleming Island eatery.

Fleming Island: 1960 E. West Parkway #110, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Mandarin: 9965 San Jose Boulevard #58, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Avondale: 4591 Lakeside Drive Unit 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210

The Loop first opened more than 40 years ago in San Marco Square. Since 1981, the company has expanded outside Northeast Florida. There are five restaurants in North Carolina.