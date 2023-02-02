Retired educators sponsor Black History Month essay contest for Clay County students

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrE6U_0kZP03tQ00
Student writing in classPhoto byKaterina Holmes

Clay County retired educators are sponsoring an essay contest in honor of Black History Month.

The contest is open to all sixth-grade students enrolled in Clay County Public Schools.

"With statewide testing in other elementary grades, we felt this would be a great adventure for pre-junior high students without increasing the workload for our teachers as well as give more exposure to Black History Month," said Constance Higginbotham, president of Clay County Education-Retired.

Students will write their essay based on the theme, "Who do you feel has impacted Black History the most and why?".

Guidelines:

  1. Maximum length: 2 standard ruled 8 ½ x 11 paper, one side only
  2. Handwritten or cursive but must be legible
  3. Cover page with the student's name, school name, and teacher's name

Students can submit the essay to their respective teachers. The deadline is Feb. 27. The papers will be scored based on neatness, content, grammar, and originality.

Higginbotham says the Clay County School system has already sent directions to all parents/guardians of enrolled sixth-grade students. You can also find the guidelines on the CCE-R website.

Three winners will be chosen: First place will receive $100, second place $50, and third place $25.

The young writers will be recognized twice. First, on March 9, CCE-R will visit the winners' schools. Then, the superintendent will give them a special shout-out in April at the Clay County School Board meeting.

The Black History Month essay contest is CCE-R's first outreach project since the 15-member organization was formed last October.

