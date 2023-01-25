Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners

Junk car in yard Photo by Roger Johansen

The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt.

What’s the catch? You gotta clean it up!

The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases.

County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.

“Some of them range from nothing yet, it’s just a brand-new code violation, to some that have been on the books with hundreds of thousands of dollars and a fine,” said Wanamaker.

The clean-up fees will come from Community Development Block Grant funds. The county has $156,000 in nearly untouched CDBG funds that were allocated specifically for code enforcement.

A “waiver of the lien amount” requires the homeowner to be “100 percent in compliance.”

There’s a statute that allows the board to proceed. It says: “The board may establish a code enforcement lien amnesty program to incentivize code compliance and settle code enforcement liens.”

There was some pushback from the board before they unanimously approved the plan. Commissioner Mike Cella agreed to the pilot program but said he doesn’t want to reward people.

“I’m very skeptical that folks that can’t get themselves in the right gear to get cleaned up will, at some point along the way, keep it that way after it’s been cleaned up.”

Wanamaker plans to give the BCC a progress report on this plan in a month.