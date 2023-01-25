Clay County commissioners decide on items for possible state funding during upcoming legislative session

Photo by Clay County

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has approved the final list of priorities for state legislative appropriations.

NewsBreak reported last week that the board was set to make the final decision on six items .

The list of projects included the SWEAT program, a new fire station, a substance abuse recovery center, the new regional sports complex, the Northeast Florida Greenway Trail, and a county warehouse facility. The list of projects stayed the same, but the amount of money the BCC is requesting increased.

Much of the discussion surrounded how much to request from the state to build a substance abuse recovery center. The initial request was for $1 million.

“If we get a million-dollar grant for a substance abuse recovery center, where do we get the additional money to actually build the facility? How fast is that going to be, and what is the match going to be?” asked Commissioner Mike Cella.

The estimate to build the facility is between $3 million and $4 million.

Assistant County Manager Troy Nagle told commissioners that monies from opioid settlements have started to trickle in. Nagle said they’ve also met with social service agencies to partner on this initiative so the county may not need to carry the entire cost for a new facility.

“I don’t want us to get to a position that we would have to give back. Everything we have done, everything has been over budget. We know we can’t even get started for a million dollars,” said Board Chair Betsy Condon.

In the end, the board unanimously agreed to request $3 million for the substance abuse recovery center. The next step is for the staff to submit the requests to the Clay County legislative delegation.

In addition, at Tuesday night’s meeting, the board approved more funding for the new regional park .

They agreed to take $300,000 from the capital improvement plan (CIP) projects fund to put towards the project. The board did not discuss this item. It was on the lengthy consent agenda, which was approved on one vote.