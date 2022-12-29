Things to do in Clay County: Thrasher-Horne’s upcoming events include Blue Man Group, Elvis tribute

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXh66_0jxYDPNr00
Blue Man GroupPhoto byBlue Man Group Facebook

The new year is kicking off with a bang at Thrasher-Horne Center. Take out your calendars, January and February are packed with events at the Orange Park venue.

The King lives on in the Elvis in Concert the Story of the King show. There’s only one performance so if you miss the king in Orange Park, you’ll have to go to Graceland to check him out. Look out for leather, glitz and glamour on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30. The show stars Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath. Tickets start at $25.

Another legend visits Thrasher-Horne on Sunday, Jan. 8. Always…Patsy Cline is based on Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger. The show focuses on the evening Seger learned Cline had died in a plane crash. The show starts at 6 p.m.

If you missed the Fleetwood Mac farewell tour in 2018, you may want to check out Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. The show is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

End the first month of the year with Wings: Dublin Irish Dance. “Wings is a brand new Irish dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. Like no other genre, Wings features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.” Wings is set for Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m.

If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic Blue Man Group, here’s your chance. The “signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy” will be in Orange Park for one night only. The show is Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

You get two performers for the price of one with Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show. Maybe she’ll tell us where Raytown, FL is located! The show is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Ted Vigil’s Tribute to John Denver makes its way to the Orange Park stage on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Take the kids to a show on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Let’s Go Science Show features “lots of audience interaction, great scenery and awesome lighting and illusions.” Professor Smart and Ms. Knowitall take the stage at 10:30 a.m.

Finally, brides-to-be can look forward to the 5th annual Clay Bridal Spectacular. If you want to find a wide selection of wedding professionals in one place, this is your chance. Wedding decorators, photographers, musicians, caterers, etc. will all be on hand for this event. Mark your calendars for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# orange park# clay county# thrasher horne# blue man group# elvis

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
440 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Clay County, FL

Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second location

The Way Free Medical Clinic is asking the state for assistance with building a second location on College Drive. The new facility in Orange Park is located directly across from St. John River State College and the Thrasher-Horne Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County legislators hear support for expanding first responders designation

Man on stretcher, ambulancePhoto byRODNAE Productions. A bill before the state Legislature in the upcoming session designates water and wastewater facility personnel as essential first responders.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County sheriff outlines priorities for 2023

Clay County legislative delegation (L-R) (state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, state Rep. Sam Garrison, state Rep. Bobby Payne)Photo byflsenate, myfloridahouse. The three-member Clay County legislative delegation on Monday heard from local leaders about the hot items they would like Tallahassee lawmakers to consider during the upcoming session.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex

Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners unanimously approve new impact fee for development projects

A new impact fee passed unanimously, 5-0, at Tuesday night’s Clay County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board decided that the new fee will start June 1, 2023, instead of allowing for the standard 90-day period to go into effect.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting plan

More than 30 invasive, diseased, and dying trees were removed from Bradley Park earlier this year. That resulted in Orange Park residents speaking out against the tree removal.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Final preparations underway in Orange Park for Wreaths Across America

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. On that day, a balsam wreath adorned with a red bow will be placed on the graves of veterans around the country, at sea, and in other parts of the world.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park may soon allow golf carts on certain streets

A future golf cart ordinance for the Town of Orange Park has crossed its first hurdle. The council had directed staff to create an ordinance allowing residents to use golf carts on certain streets. The seven-page draft ordinance says golf carts would be allowed on local streets if the speed limit is 25 mph or less.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County property tax exemption deadline announced

High Angle Shot of Suburban NeighborhoodPhoto byDavid McBee. The deadline to apply for property tax exemptions is approaching. According to the Clay County property appraiser office, the deadline to apply for a property tax exemption is March 1, 2023.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

County commissioners to consider adopting impact fees at Dec. 13 meeting

Clay County commissioners conducted a workshop Monday on a proposed impact fee. The board will consider adopting the fees at its regular meeting on Dec. 13. Impact fees are one-time fees imposed on new development projects to fund the facilities that will serve the development.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County

The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County board swears in new commissioner, elects chair, vice-chair

Judge Steven B. Whittington presides over the swearing-in ceremony of Commissioners Betsy Condon (L) and Alexandra Compere (R).Photo byClay County. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has a new face.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in past

Over the past decade, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has cited Geer Contracting in Middleburg four times. Geer Contracting is the location of a fire that has been burning since Friday, Nov. 4. The company has a permit that authorizes the facility to “collect and dispose of wood waste, clean lumber and yard waste using two Air Curtain Incinerators (ACI).”

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months

Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm Nicole

Clay County is again suspending the fees for residential customers to deliver yard waste to the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management facility in Green Cove Springs. The fee waiver starts Friday, November 11. The facility will begin collecting fees again on Monday, November 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners approve new ordinance on sale of dogs, cats

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners passed an updated animal ordinance Wednesday night. The change is regarding the retail sale of dogs and cats. It does not apply to animal shelters and animal welfare organizations.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Office closures announced; Events, meetings canceled

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County has announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Offices will be closed Thursday, November 10, and will remain closed in honor of Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. The Florida Department of Health in Clay County will reopen on Monday, November 14, at 8 a.m.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater rates

It took less than 15 minutes for the Green Cove Springs City Council to approve an increase in water and wastewater rates for the fiscal year 2023. Water rates are increasing by 6 percent and wastewater rates by 3 percent.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grant

The Town of Orange Park is considering a business improvement micro-grant. The grant would be given to businesses to make improvements such as landscape beautification, painting, and pressure washing, to name a few.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy