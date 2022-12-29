Things to do in Clay County: Thrasher-Horne’s upcoming events include Blue Man Group, Elvis tribute

Blue Man Group Photo by Blue Man Group Facebook

The new year is kicking off with a bang at Thrasher-Horne Center . Take out your calendars, January and February are packed with events at the Orange Park venue.

The King lives on in the Elvis in Concert the Story of the King show. There’s only one performance so if you miss the king in Orange Park, you’ll have to go to Graceland to check him out. Look out for leather, glitz and glamour on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30. The show stars Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath. Tickets start at $25.

Another legend visits Thrasher-Horne on Sunday, Jan. 8. Always…Patsy Cline is based on Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger. The show focuses on the evening Seger learned Cline had died in a plane crash. The show starts at 6 p.m.

If you missed the Fleetwood Mac farewell tour in 2018, you may want to check out Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute . The show is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

End the first month of the year with Wings: Dublin Irish Dance . “Wings is a brand new Irish dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. Like no other genre, Wings features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.” Wings is set for Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m.

If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic Blue Man Group , here’s your chance. The “signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy” will be in Orange Park for one night only. The show is Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

You get two performers for the price of one with Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show . Maybe she’ll tell us where Raytown, FL is located! The show is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Ted Vigil’s Tribute to John Denver makes its way to the Orange Park stage on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Take the kids to a show on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Let’s Go Science Show features “lots of audience interaction, great scenery and awesome lighting and illusions.” Professor Smart and Ms. Knowitall take the stage at 10:30 a.m.