Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second location

Photo by Erik Mclean

The Way Free Medical Clinic is asking the state for assistance with building a second location on College Drive. The new facility in Orange Park is located directly across from St. John River State College and the Thrasher-Horne Center.

The renovation project is already underway, but more funds are needed. They broke ground earlier this year in August.

Executive Director Don Fann told the Clay County Legislative delegation that the new location will double its capacity. The current location of the free clinic is on Houston Street in Green Cove Springs.

The delegation heard from local leaders Monday afternoon about various community topics. Leaders took the opportunity to thank the delegation for their support and ask for funding to continue their agendas.

The delegation includes state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, state Rep. Sam Garrison, and state Rep. Bobby Payne.

“We are going to request state appropriation funding for this facility. We may need upwards of $1 million to $1.5 million to complete it,” said Fann.

The clinic is part of the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. The clinics provide a quarter of a million people with free medical care each year.

“For many county residents, the only affordable care is free care,” said Fann.

The 5,100-square-foot facility will be the “hub for the county’s first coordinated medical care initiative that will navigate all uninsured and underinsured residents to the care that they need,” said Fann. Their goal is to keep patients out of the hospital when possible, which will save the healthcare system millions of dollars.

Fann said this will also be the location of the county’s only free dental clinic.