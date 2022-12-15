County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex

Youth athletes on the soccer field Photo by Robo Michalec

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.

The future park will be located next to Belmore State Forest in Green Cove Springs. The area is northeast of Camp Blanding.

Timbering at the site is mostly complete. The design features both a five and eight-field option for phase one.

But more fields will cost more money. Five fields, phase 1A, will cost $5.2 million compared to the 8-field option with a $7 million price tag. The budget is $3.75 million.

Bill Crain with Carlton Construction explained to the board that the first phase could include a ninth field, but it would require another year of permitting and mitigation of wetlands. However, time is not on their side to allow for this option.

The number of fields is a big sticking point. In August , Commissioner Mike Cella explained to the board that the county would need the eight fields to be competitive in youth sports and tourism.

"To get the kind of visitors we want to be able to come in and spend monies in the community and at the same time take up the hotel rooms and pay sales tax and go to restaurants as all these youth tournaments do, we have to have at least the eight fields," Cella said

Each multi-purpose field will be 81,000 square feet or about 1.86 acres. In addition to the fields, the phased approach maps out a place for the restroom, parking lots, and a .77-mile walking trail.

However, the design does not include a place for a concession stand. Commissioners seemed to be okay with that, saying an easy fix is setting up food trucks in the parking lot during a tournament.

In addition to a $3 million grant from the Department of Economic Opportunity, the county was counting on a $500,000 grant from the state to help fund the project.

In October , NewsBreak told you about a report that brought to light that the state grant was in limbo. County Manager Howard Wanamaker said Tuesday that the money had been redirected to assist with Hurricane Ian relief but that local representatives and senators were aware of the county's needs.

The staff will consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover the extra funds that will be needed. They'll present this option to the board at the first meeting after the holiday break on Jan. 10.