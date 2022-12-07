Orange Park may soon allow golf carts on certain streets

Golf cart Photo by Isaac Taylor

A future golf cart ordinance for the Town of Orange Park has crossed its first hurdle.

The council had directed staff to create an ordinance allowing residents to use golf carts on certain streets. The seven-page draft ordinance says golf carts would be allowed on local streets if the speed limit is 25 mph or less.

The proposed law says the golf cart's speed cannot be "capable of" exceeding 20 mph. It also says the person operating the golf cart must be at least 16 years of age and possess a valid driver's license.

You would only be able to drive around in the golf cart between sunrise and sunset if the cart is not equipped with proper equipment for nighttime driving, such as lights, a windshield, and turn signals.

The town would be required to post signs that say golf carts are allowed on a particular street. Attorney Sam Garrison "strongly" recommended the town post where the golf carts are not allowed to operate.

In addition to sidewalks and unpaved areas, the ordinance cites four roadways where you will not be allowed to drive a golf cart.

Park Avenue, (U.S. Highway 17) Kingsley Avenue, (State Road 224) Wells Road Doctors Lake Drive

Also, golf carts are not allowed to cross state and federal highways without the approval of the Florida Department of Transportation.

Orange Park Police Chief Gary Goble said that golf carts "adds another layer of traffic" to the police department's duties. Any violation would be considered a moving violation and can be ticketed by police.

The ordinance will return to the council for the first reading at a later date.