Clay County board swears in new commissioner, elects chair, vice-chair

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5jlZ_0jLdkbQN00
Judge Steven B. Whittington presides over the swearing-in ceremony of Commissioners Betsy Condon (L) and Alexandra Compere (R).Photo byClay County

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has a new face.

Tuesday, the county held a swearing-in ceremony for Alexandra Compere. Compere is the new District 2 commissioner.

“I’m so excited. I really am. I can barely stand it. It has been a phenomenal thing. It’s a great time to be a part of the BCC. It has not disappointed. I’ve had the opportunity to meet with many of you already, and it has been just so wonderful,” said Compere at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Compere takes over Wayne Bolla’s seat on the five-member board. Bolla’s final meeting was November 9. He was term limited.

The ceremony also included the swearing-in of District 4 Commissioner Betsy Condon. This will be her first full term in office. She has served on the board since November 2020 when she was elected to replace Commissioner Gavin Rollins.

Condon was also elected to serve as board chair. She has served as vice chair over the past year.

“Looking forward to seeing Commissioner Condon being chair and seeing where she takes us this year,” said District 1 Commissioner Mike Cella.

In addition, there’s a new vice chair. District 3 Commissioner Jim Renninger now holds that seat.

The board elects the chair and vice chair. They voted unanimously for Condon and Renninger to serve in those positions for one year.

The next board of county commissioners meeting is December 13 at 4 p.m. The meetings are held in the board's meeting room in the administration building in Green Cove Springs.

