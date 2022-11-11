Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months

Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.

The fire broke out Friday, November 4. The fire department was also called to the property the day before.

One Clay County resident who only identified himself as Jeffrey at this week’s board of county commissioners meeting said a 60-foot mulch pile is raining ash on his property, causing “major duress.”

The Florida Forest Service is supporting Clay County Fire Rescue. They describe the flames as a “debris fire.”

Geer Contracting is located on Power Line Drive and has a Florida Department of Environmental Protection permit to burn trees.

“The quality of air at that facility right now is horrible,” said Jeffrey. He urged commissioners to go “outside Clay County” for help.

It may take months until the fire is suppressed. “The expanse of the fire is such that there are no reasonable means to control it outside of the fire continuing to burn and reduce over time,” said Mock at the same BCC meeting.

At least one person from the fire department has been on the scene around the clock since the blaze broke out. Chief Mock expects this to continue until there is no “active burning and material going off-site.”

This is an ongoing issue. Mock said they’ve been called to Geer Contracting on “numerous occasions,” but they’ve never had a fire “this extensive.”

Fire officials have “withheld operations” until they can get the fire under control. It’s unclear how the fire started, but they don’t think it was intentional.

NewsBreak reached out to the business using the phone number listed on several websites. The number has been disconnected.

There’s a meeting scheduled for next week with the DEP to look at the permit requirements for the business.