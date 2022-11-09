Tropical Storm Nicole: Office closures announced; Events, meetings canceled

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County has announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Offices will be closed Thursday, November 10, and will remain closed in honor of Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. The Florida Department of Health in Clay County will reopen on Monday, November 14, at 8 a.m.

In addition, a few events and meetings will not take place due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The 6th annual Doing Business with Clay County Procurement Conference has been canceled. The event was scheduled for Thursday, November 10, at Thrasher-Horne. The county says it hopes to reschedule the event for later this year. However, refunds will be issued if they can’t reschedule.

The Clay County Historic Preservation Board meeting has been canceled. It was scheduled for Thursday, November 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Veterans Day at the Camp Blanding Museum will not go on as planned due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

The Veterans Day ceremony at the Orange Park Veterans Memorial inside Magnolia Cemetery has also been canceled. It was planned for Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m.

In Green Cove Springs, the Citizens Advisory Committee meeting has been canceled. The meeting was set for Thursday, November 10, at 6:30 p.m.

However, the Green Cove Springs City Council will meet Wednesday, November 9, at 5 p.m. for a special meeting to approve an emergency resolution regarding Tropical Storm Nicole.

The Keystone Heights City Council is also set to meet Wednesday. The only item on the agenda for the 2:30 p.m. meeting is a resolution regarding a state of emergency issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Clay County schools announced closures late Tuesday. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district was already scheduled to be closed Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.