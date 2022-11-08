Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater rates

It took less than 15 minutes for the Green Cove Springs City Council to approve an increase in water and wastewater rates for the fiscal year 2023.

Water rates are increasing by 6 percent and wastewater rates by 3 percent.

The city says a household that uses 3,000 gallons of water each month will see an increase of 88 cents on the water portion of their bill. A home that uses 10,000 gallons a month will see the bill go up by $1.65 per month.

According to the city officials, even with the increase, monthly bills are lower than JEA, Clay County Utility Authority, and the Town of Orange Park.

Bills will increase by $1.07 a month for 3,000 gallons of wastewater each month. The total bill is roughly the same for JEA, CCUA, and Orange Park customers. For families that use 10,000 gallons a month, the increase will be $2.17 per month.

The final price for 10,000 gallons a month users is “measurably higher” than surrounding areas. For example, it would cost $59 a month in Orange Park. A similar bill from CCUA will cost $60 and JEA $69. This bill will now cost Green Cove Springs residents “close to $75 a month.”

The city recently went through five years of increasing wastewater rates by 80 percent cumulatively. The extra funds were used to pay for the $18 million wastewater treatment plant project underway.

According to the city’s website, this project was supposed to be completed in June, but it’s only 15 percent complete. The improvements will allow the city to pump reclaimed water to residential areas of Green Cove Springs.

This was the first reading for both ordinances. Each passed unanimously at last week’s council meeting. The second reading is scheduled for November 15. The increases will go into effect immediately after the ordinances are adopted.