Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areas

Road sign with speed limit number in town Photo by Erik Mclean

The Town of Orange Park is looking into updating speed limit signage on some town streets.

A Florida statute says the speed limit in residential areas should be 30 mph. However, some streets in the town are labeled 15 mph, which is not enforceable. Therefore, the lowest it can be is 20 mph.

“Any speed limit reduction to 25 or 20 mph must be justified by FDOT-approved engineering and traffic investigation,” said town attorney Sam Garrison.

The council ordered a study to be completed by Buckholz Traffic. The 161-page document lists the recommendations for the streets that are labeled 15 mph. It also recommends adding yellow and white striping to some roads.

One of the roadways in question is Stafford Drive. The recommendation is to have a posted speed limit of 25 mph on this street. Several residents who live on or near Stafford attended the meeting.

Former Jacksonville resident Kristin Morroni spoke out against increasing the speed limit. “It’s one reason we moved because of the nice quiet calm area that we live in.” The mother of three commented that increasing the speed limit would be dangerous for her kids when they play outside and walk to the neighbor’s house.

Cindy Garcia lives in the same area and agrees with Morroni. “The 15 mph speed limit is not enforceable, but it’s a psychological deterrent.”

Garrison informed the council that they were not required to proceed with the study’s recommendations.

In the end, the council decided to table the discussion until they received more information about how the study was conducted.