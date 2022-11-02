Orange Park, FL

Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areas

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VP4c6_0iwFnYwT00
Road sign with speed limit number in townPhoto by Erik Mclean

The Town of Orange Park is looking into updating speed limit signage on some town streets.

A Florida statute says the speed limit in residential areas should be 30 mph. However, some streets in the town are labeled 15 mph, which is not enforceable. Therefore, the lowest it can be is 20 mph.

“Any speed limit reduction to 25 or 20 mph must be justified by FDOT-approved engineering and traffic investigation,” said town attorney Sam Garrison.

The council ordered a study to be completed by Buckholz Traffic. The 161-page document lists the recommendations for the streets that are labeled 15 mph. It also recommends adding yellow and white striping to some roads.

One of the roadways in question is Stafford Drive. The recommendation is to have a posted speed limit of 25 mph on this street. Several residents who live on or near Stafford attended the meeting.

Former Jacksonville resident Kristin Morroni spoke out against increasing the speed limit. “It’s one reason we moved because of the nice quiet calm area that we live in.” The mother of three commented that increasing the speed limit would be dangerous for her kids when they play outside and walk to the neighbor’s house.

Cindy Garcia lives in the same area and agrees with Morroni. “The 15 mph speed limit is not enforceable, but it’s a psychological deterrent.”

Garrison informed the council that they were not required to proceed with the study’s recommendations.

In the end, the council decided to table the discussion until they received more information about how the study was conducted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# orange park# speeding# clay county# speed limit

Comments / 3

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
373 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners consider change to ordinance on sale of dogs, cats

Clay County is considering amending an ordinance regarding the sale of dogs and cats. The ordinance was recently updated in March, and it says in part: Any existing commercial establishment that is lawfully operating on or before March 31, 2022 shall be permitted to continue the retail sale of dogs or cats for one (1) year.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners postpone vote on impact fees

The Clay County board of commissioners agreed Tuesday to postpone a vote on the adoption of impact fees until December. Impact fees are one-time fees imposed on new development projects to fund the facilities that will serve the new development.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Elections 2022: County commissioner race, District 2

(L) Alexandra Compere, (R) Leroy EdwardsSupervisor of Elections Website. The general election is two weeks away on Nov. 8. One of the seats on the ballot is for Clay County Commissioner, District 2. This office is currently held by Wayne Bolla, who is term-limited.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance

The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes. The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinance

Flock of Hens and Rooster Walking in YardYan Krukov. The Town of Orange Park is working on updating its household pet ordinance. Currently, the ordinance defines a household pet this way:

Read full story
5 comments
Orange Park, FL

New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange Park

Orange Park has a new coffee shop. Scooters Coffee is having a grand opening event Friday, October 14. The coffee shop is located at 151 Park Avenue (U.S. 17) next door to Waffle House.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoff

Town of Orange Park sealTown of Orange Park website. The Town of Orange Park has a lawsuit against it, claiming inverse condemnation and trespass. Tara and Richard S. Hamilton filed the lawsuit.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County wants to develop plan to increase tourism dollars

Clay County is looking to transform the area into a tourist destination. The Board of County Commissioners authorized a tourism strategic plan. The plan was presented to the board at Tuesday night's meeting and, before that, to the Tourism Development Council.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Yard waste pickup continues in Clay County after Ian

Clay County has fallen behind on yard waste pickup since Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, crews from “multiple organizations” continue to work on picking up routes from last Thursday in Eagle Harbor. The county says they should finish the Pine Avenue neighborhoods Tuesday evening.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County sends supplies to help hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida

The first truck has left the Clay County fairgrounds on its way to Southwest Florida. The fairground has become a local hub for donations to areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. The fair teamed up with the Clay County Sheriff's Office to collect goods to send to the affected areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streets

Speeders beware! The Orange Park Town Council is considering placing 10 digital speed signs throughout the town. The solar signs come with a hefty $50,000 price tag. The signs would cost $38,500 in addition to the poles to mount the signs, $11,500.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Need a job? Clay County government may have a position for you

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has more than a dozen job openings. No, it’s not a position on the board, those are elected positions, but you’d be working for the county.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian passes through the First Coast, residents will begin cleaning up. This process is likely to include removing yard debris. There's usually a fee associated with dumping yard debris at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs if it is above a certain amount. However, Clay County residents won't have to worry about paying the price for nearly two weeks after the storm.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinance

The Town of Orange Park does not have a golf cart ordinance, but that could change. Tuesday night, the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff researching the subject.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park town council adopts final budget, millage rate

Screenshot of Orange Park Town Council 9/20 meetingJulie Morgan. The Town of Orange Park adopted a final budget and millage rate for the fiscal year 2022/2023, but not before lengthy discussion; some of it contentious.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Upcoming events include rodeo, concerts

Check out some of the events happening at Clay County venues between now and the end of October. Diamond Rio performs at the Thrasher-Horne Center on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Diamond Rio became the first country music group to reach number one with a debut single. Their latest release, I Made It is from their tenth studio album.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percent

Green Cove Springs welcome signGreen Cove Springs Facebook. The city of Green Cove Springs is raising the millage rate for the fiscal year 2022/2023. The current rate is 3.8000 mills. The council adopted the new tentative millage rate of 4.5000 mills at the first public hearing. The vote was unanimous.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’

Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”

Read full story
7 comments
Clay County, FL

Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins Monday

The trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is set to start Monday in Green Cove Springs. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, trying to destroy evidence, and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy