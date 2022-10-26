Clay County commissioners postpone vote on impact fees

Julie Morgan

Photo by Pixabay

The Clay County board of commissioners agreed Tuesday to postpone a vote on the adoption of impact fees until December.

Impact fees are one-time fees imposed on new development projects to fund the facilities that will serve the new development.

The impact fees in Clay County would be accessed for new development in unincorporated areas. The fees would also apply to certain incorporated cities that receive certain services from the county. The fee could be imposed at the building permit stage.

The proposed impact fees are broken down in five categories:

  • Government, jails, and constitutional facilities
  • Fire and rescue facilities
  • Law enforcement
  • Parks and recreation
  • Library and cultural facilities

Several people attended the meeting to urge the board to give the topic more time. Willdan Financial Services developed the impact fee study and presented it to the board for a second time Tuesday night.

Susan Fraser with SLF Consulting commented on behalf of Reinhold Corporation and the Northeast Florida Builders Association. She wasn't against the fees. However, she outlined problems with how the fees would be implemented, cost assumptions, and "dated information" used in the study.

T.R. Hainline with Rogers Towers, also representing the NEFBA, took a different approach. Hainline said the fees set "standards that will mandate expenditures by the county. If the county does not expend those funds, that means the standards haven't been met, the fees have no basis, and people can ask for a refund."

Michael Bourre' with Bourre' Construction Group spoke on affordability. "Every dollar that we add to the cost of construction or taxes, which arguably this is a tax to new home construction, precludes a family from being able to buy a home."

County commissioners took note of the comments, but in the end, they asked the speakers to come up with a better solution.

"Nobody wants us to go up on taxes. Nobody wants us to charge any stormwater fees. It has to come from somewhere," said Commissioner Kristen Burke.

Commissioner Mike Cella was on the same page as Burke. "Give us another way to raise the funds necessary to deal with the residents that you're bringing into the county, making money off of, and then as you're done, those folks stay, and we need these facilities."

When you compare Clay County to other areas that impose impact fees, such as Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns, if this passes, Clay County would be on the high end of the fee spectrum in some areas.

For example, a new 2,000-square-foot single-family home would have impact fees of between $14,429 and $20,811. The numbers include the transportation/mobility fee already in place. On the high end, this would make Clay County's fees only a few thousand dollars cheaper than Orange County's.

One theme in the public comments was that the proposed fees are a new topic that had not been advertised. However, Assistant County Manager Troy Naigle, with the help of Commissioner Jim Renninger, laid out dates over the past year when the board considered this topic.

Naigle explained that impact fees first came up during a strategic planning session in November/December 2021. Then, in March of this year, an RFP was issued to conduct the impact fee study. After that, in April, the BCC approved the contract with Willdan. The company presented the study at the BCC meeting two weeks ago. A representative gave it again Tuesday night.

The next step is for county staff to speak to each group about their concerns. From there, they'll schedule a workshop. Then the board will consider it again at the Dec. 13 meeting.

