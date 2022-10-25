Clay County Elections 2022: County commissioner race, District 2

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEzgE_0im7sl9g00
(L) Alexandra Compere, (R) Leroy EdwardsSupervisor of Elections Website

The general election is two weeks away on Nov. 8.

One of the seats on the ballot is for Clay County Commissioner, District 2. This office is currently held by Wayne Bolla, who is term-limited.

The two candidates vying for the seat are Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, and Alexandra Compere, a Republican. Compere defeated fellow Republican Rodney Herring in the August primary to make it to the general election.

Edwards was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

According to Compere's profile on the supervisor of elections website, she's a native of Clay County and an Oakleaf resident. Her parents migrated to the United States from Haiti. Compere has five siblings, works as a personal injury attorney and serves on various boards.

Edwards is a married father of three adult children and has lived in Clay County for about 20 years. Edwards works as a supervisor at UPS and is a former police officer. He is originally from Jamaica.

NewsBreak reached out to both candidates to answer a few questions. We heard back from Edwards but have yet to receive a response from Compere. The responses are unedited.

What do you consider to be the most critical issue that the county faces in the future, and how would you solve this problem?

Edwards: The most critical issue facing the county going forward will be how to manage growth. This will manifest itself in several ways, including ensuring that we have adequate road infrastructure to avoid major traffic congestion, sufficient police and fire resources to protect our community, necessary investment in our schools to prevent overcrowding and to continue to better the education of our children, and efficient trash collection and recycling programs to keep our community clean.

It is the job of each member of the County Commission to work together to meet the challenges that will arise in these areas. I have years of experience in management and have always been successful in working with others to achieve results for the benefit of all.

First and foremost, though, it is necessary to continue to listen to and engage with the residents of the county regularly, for it is the residents that the County Commission represents.

What separates you from the other candidate in the race? What do you bring to the table that makes you different and the right choice?

Edwards: I have lived and worked in the community since 2006. My children were educated in the schools located in our district, each graduating from Oakleaf High School. Throughout, I have been proud to be a resident of District 2, and because I have continuously lived in this district, I have a strong sense of our community’s opportunities.

I have spent many months walking the neighborhoods of our county and attending town hall meetings to hear directly from our residents about the needs and hopes for our community and to share ideas as to how these needs can be met, and hopes can be fulfilled.

I am a communicator and a listener and always ready to act on behalf of our district and our county.

Clay County is growing by leaps and bounds. Is it too much too soon? If so, how would you tackle this issue? Also, where do you see room for improvement?

Edwards: While it is true that Clay County is growing rapidly, so are many other areas of Florida. The key is to manage growth effectively. That means enacting and enforcing effective zoning regulations and building codes to locate business use, mixed use, and residential areas appropriately. And it means using common sense as well as having the experience of seeing how growth has occurred over time.

Can a community grow too fast? Of course, but being a good steward for the community, which after all is what the County Commission is, means that community resources, such as police and fire protection, suitable roads, good schools, and trash collection and recycling programs, need to keep pace to ensure that growth continues to have a positive impact.

It also means that there needs to be a sufficient balance between business and residential development. Appropriate business development leads to jobs for our residents as well as the availability of commercial centers that are easily accessible.

You can learn more about both candidates via their Facebook page.

Leroy Edwards

Alexandra Compere

Early voting in Clay County starts Friday, Oct. 28, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# clay county# county commission# election# voting# general election

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
355 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners postpone vote on impact fees

The Clay County board of commissioners agreed Tuesday to postpone a vote on the adoption of impact fees until December. Impact fees are one-time fees imposed on new development projects to fund the facilities that will serve the new development.

Read full story
5 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance

The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes. The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinance

Flock of Hens and Rooster Walking in YardYan Krukov. The Town of Orange Park is working on updating its household pet ordinance. Currently, the ordinance defines a household pet this way:

Read full story
5 comments
Orange Park, FL

New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange Park

Orange Park has a new coffee shop. Scooters Coffee is having a grand opening event Friday, October 14. The coffee shop is located at 151 Park Avenue (U.S. 17) next door to Waffle House.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoff

Town of Orange Park sealTown of Orange Park website. The Town of Orange Park has a lawsuit against it, claiming inverse condemnation and trespass. Tara and Richard S. Hamilton filed the lawsuit.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County wants to develop plan to increase tourism dollars

Clay County is looking to transform the area into a tourist destination. The Board of County Commissioners authorized a tourism strategic plan. The plan was presented to the board at Tuesday night's meeting and, before that, to the Tourism Development Council.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Yard waste pickup continues in Clay County after Ian

Clay County has fallen behind on yard waste pickup since Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, crews from “multiple organizations” continue to work on picking up routes from last Thursday in Eagle Harbor. The county says they should finish the Pine Avenue neighborhoods Tuesday evening.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County sends supplies to help hurricane-ravaged Southwest Florida

The first truck has left the Clay County fairgrounds on its way to Southwest Florida. The fairground has become a local hub for donations to areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. The fair teamed up with the Clay County Sheriff's Office to collect goods to send to the affected areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streets

Speeders beware! The Orange Park Town Council is considering placing 10 digital speed signs throughout the town. The solar signs come with a hefty $50,000 price tag. The signs would cost $38,500 in addition to the poles to mount the signs, $11,500.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Need a job? Clay County government may have a position for you

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has more than a dozen job openings. No, it’s not a position on the board, those are elected positions, but you’d be working for the county.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian passes through the First Coast, residents will begin cleaning up. This process is likely to include removing yard debris. There's usually a fee associated with dumping yard debris at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs if it is above a certain amount. However, Clay County residents won't have to worry about paying the price for nearly two weeks after the storm.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinance

The Town of Orange Park does not have a golf cart ordinance, but that could change. Tuesday night, the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff researching the subject.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park town council adopts final budget, millage rate

Screenshot of Orange Park Town Council 9/20 meetingJulie Morgan. The Town of Orange Park adopted a final budget and millage rate for the fiscal year 2022/2023, but not before lengthy discussion; some of it contentious.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Upcoming events include rodeo, concerts

Check out some of the events happening at Clay County venues between now and the end of October. Diamond Rio performs at the Thrasher-Horne Center on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Diamond Rio became the first country music group to reach number one with a debut single. Their latest release, I Made It is from their tenth studio album.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percent

Green Cove Springs welcome signGreen Cove Springs Facebook. The city of Green Cove Springs is raising the millage rate for the fiscal year 2022/2023. The current rate is 3.8000 mills. The council adopted the new tentative millage rate of 4.5000 mills at the first public hearing. The vote was unanimous.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’

Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”

Read full story
7 comments
Clay County, FL

Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins Monday

The trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is set to start Monday in Green Cove Springs. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, trying to destroy evidence, and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella Notte

The Art Guild of Orange Park is hosting a special event on Sept. 15. It's called "Bella Notte, a Night of Art Under the Stars." Bella Notte is Italian for Beautiful Night. Phyl Renninger, president of the 120-member organization, says the inaugural art event was born from three goals.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley Park

Bradley Park dedication ceremonyClay County BCC Facebook Page. Orange Park residents continue to voice their concerns about the trees cut down at Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy