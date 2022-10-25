Clay County Elections 2022: County commissioner race, District 2

(L) Alexandra Compere, (R) Leroy Edwards Supervisor of Elections Website

The general election is two weeks away on Nov. 8.

One of the seats on the ballot is for Clay County Commissioner, District 2. This office is currently held by Wayne Bolla, who is term-limited.

The two candidates vying for the seat are Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, and Alexandra Compere, a Republican. Compere defeated fellow Republican Rodney Herring in the August primary to make it to the general election.

Edwards was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

According to Compere's profile on the supervisor of elections website, she's a native of Clay County and an Oakleaf resident. Her parents migrated to the United States from Haiti. Compere has five siblings, works as a personal injury attorney and serves on various boards.

Edwards is a married father of three adult children and has lived in Clay County for about 20 years. Edwards works as a supervisor at UPS and is a former police officer. He is originally from Jamaica.

NewsBreak reached out to both candidates to answer a few questions. We heard back from Edwards but have yet to receive a response from Compere. The responses are unedited.

What do you consider to be the most critical issue that the county faces in the future, and how would you solve this problem?

Edwards: The most critical issue facing the county going forward will be how to manage growth. This will manifest itself in several ways, including ensuring that we have adequate road infrastructure to avoid major traffic congestion, sufficient police and fire resources to protect our community, necessary investment in our schools to prevent overcrowding and to continue to better the education of our children, and efficient trash collection and recycling programs to keep our community clean.

It is the job of each member of the County Commission to work together to meet the challenges that will arise in these areas. I have years of experience in management and have always been successful in working with others to achieve results for the benefit of all.

First and foremost, though, it is necessary to continue to listen to and engage with the residents of the county regularly, for it is the residents that the County Commission represents.

What separates you from the other candidate in the race? What do you bring to the table that makes you different and the right choice?

Edwards: I have lived and worked in the community since 2006. My children were educated in the schools located in our district, each graduating from Oakleaf High School. Throughout, I have been proud to be a resident of District 2, and because I have continuously lived in this district, I have a strong sense of our community’s opportunities.

I have spent many months walking the neighborhoods of our county and attending town hall meetings to hear directly from our residents about the needs and hopes for our community and to share ideas as to how these needs can be met, and hopes can be fulfilled.

I am a communicator and a listener and always ready to act on behalf of our district and our county.

Clay County is growing by leaps and bounds. Is it too much too soon? If so, how would you tackle this issue? Also, where do you see room for improvement?

Edwards: While it is true that Clay County is growing rapidly, so are many other areas of Florida. The key is to manage growth effectively. That means enacting and enforcing effective zoning regulations and building codes to locate business use, mixed use, and residential areas appropriately. And it means using common sense as well as having the experience of seeing how growth has occurred over time.

Can a community grow too fast? Of course, but being a good steward for the community, which after all is what the County Commission is, means that community resources, such as police and fire protection, suitable roads, good schools, and trash collection and recycling programs, need to keep pace to ensure that growth continues to have a positive impact.

It also means that there needs to be a sufficient balance between business and residential development. Appropriate business development leads to jobs for our residents as well as the availability of commercial centers that are easily accessible.

You can learn more about both candidates via their Facebook page.

Leroy Edwards

Alexandra Compere

Early voting in Clay County starts Friday, Oct. 28, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5.