Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance

Car parked in a driveway Yura Forrat

The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes.

The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.

The board discussed several topics, such as what constitutes a driveaway, the materials used to create a driveway, and the number of cars parked in the front and side of a property.

At the most recent board meeting, Orange Park resident Betty Demmons spoke out about how changes to the ordinance would affect her. Demmons told the board that she wouldn’t be able to afford to pave an area that she sometimes uses as a driveway.

“Remember, some of these ordinances that you are passing now will affect people that have owned their property for years. It will affect people like me that live off Social Security.” She’s lived at her home on Miller Street since 1968.

She said she should be allowed to have friends and family visit and park wherever they’d like on “my private property.” Demmons issued a final word of caution to the board, “I’m just reminding you to be careful of your ordinances.”

This issue was brought before the board months ago.

Councilwoman Susana Thompson was in attendance and reminded the board of previous public comments. She said some residents who live in older homes were concerned that their “driveways are a little shorter than most.” This limits the number of cars they can park in the driveway. In addition, their lot size limits the room to add an extra driveway. Therefore, street parking and parking on the grass become necessary.

The next step is for the council to consider the recommendation and decide what action should be taken.