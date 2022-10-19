Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinance

Flock of Hens and Rooster Walking in Yard Yan Krukov

The Town of Orange Park is working on updating its household pet ordinance.

Currently, the ordinance defines a household pet this way:

Pet, household. Any domestic live creature normally owned or kept as a pet including cats, dogs, rabbits, reptiles, various small animals (such as hamsters and white mice) and birds, but excluding livestock and any breed of animals such as, but not limited to horses, cattle, swine, sheep, goats, chickens, geese, and ducks; outdoor pens, cages, yards, etc., shall not exceed accommodations for more than a total of four pets.

The council wants to move hens (chickens) to the approved list and add roosters to the unapproved list. The update would also increase the number of outdoor pets to no more than five. This does not affect how many indoor pets you can have.

Councilwoman Susana Thompson voiced concern about the number of pets compared to the size of the lot. She asked if it was lawful to allow or disallow based on square footage.

“As long as you’re treating people the same,” responded Town Attorney Sam Garrison. “And the distinction is based upon sound public policy, as opposed to just preference.”

The town manager went into a little more detail.

“I think what happens, we’ve gotten into this with recreational vehicles and vehicles parking in the front yard, is it becomes prejudicial against people who have less money. Basically, what you’re telling somebody with less money who may want their own eggs is, ‘Sorry, you don’t have a big enough yard to deserve chickens. Only if you’re wealthy can you have chickens.’ To me, that’s problematic when we continue to adopt ordinances that are prejudicial to our residents in that way,” said Sarah Campbell.

The current ordinance prohibits chickens, but “there are chickens all over this town,” said Mayor Randy Anderson.

Even so, the law has not been enforced. Campbell said it’s because the council in 2017 instructed them not to use the town’s “police powers” to enforce the rule. However, Anderson stated that the rules need to be executed, so that’s why the town is starting over.

This isn’t the first time this topic has come up. The same 2017 council asked the staff to draft an ordinance that included a pilot program for backyard hens in “certain residential districts.” That ordinance was based on lot size. Nothing came of it.

After the staff drafts the ordinance, the public will have a chance to comment, and the council will vote.