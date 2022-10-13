New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange Park

Iced coffee Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev

PSL lovers rejoice!

Orange Park has a new coffee shop.

Scooters Coffee is having a grand opening event Friday, October 14. The coffee shop is located at 151 Park Avenue (U.S. 17) next door to Waffle House.

The special for the day is half off any drink when you pay or scan with their mobile app.

This is a prime drive-thru location in a busy area of Orange Park. Drivers heading north on U.S. 17 before hopping on I-295 or going onto the base at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will have another option to grab a cup of coffee.

There are eight locations open in the state. Four new restaurants are coming soon, including a franchise in Palatka. Gainesville also has a location.

Scooters' signature drink is the Caramelicious. The fall menu features the pumpkin Caramelicious, pumpkin spice latte, and maple vanilla latte. If coffee isn't your thing, there's also the pomegranate peach Red Bull infusion.

The menu also includes smoothies and tea. In addition, there are cake pops, cake bites, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and breakfast burritos.

The company started in Bellevue, Neb., in 1998.

It's called Scooters because they say it's their mission for customers to "scoot in and scoot out" quickly.

Scooters Coffee joins several other places in less than a 2-mile radius to get coffee on U.S. 17. In addition to Wawa and McDonald's, there's Starbucks and Urban Bean Coffee Café.