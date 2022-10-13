Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoff

Town of Orange Park seal Town of Orange Park website

The Town of Orange Park has a lawsuit against it, claiming inverse condemnation and trespass.

Tara and Richard S. Hamilton filed the lawsuit.

The Hamiltons allege that stormwater runoff goes through their property before it discharges into the St. Johns River and that the town does not have permission to direct the water through their property.

The land in question is located at 107 River Road in Orange Park.

The Hamiltons say their property has suffered damage due to stormwater runoff. They allege that “portions of the driveway have been left without adequate dirt, rock, and other supporting fill materials.” As a result, this has limited the use of their nearly 3-acre property.

According to the Florida Bar, inverse condemnation is “a claim made by a property owner that the effect of a governmental action on its property is so devastating that it is the equivalent of the direct exercise of eminent domain.”

The lawsuit also claims the town trespassed because they did not have the legal right to direct stormwater through the property.

Court documents say the plaintiffs are “seeking damages greater than $15,000,” but it’s unclear exactly how much the Hamiltons could be awarded if the case goes in their favor.

The parties have reached a pivotal point in the litigation.

“The plaintiffs in the case have chosen to represent themselves. I’m at a posture where I can’t reasonably tell you I think we’re going to have a settlement agreement. So, it’s appropriate legally for us to have a shade meeting to discuss litigation strategy and expenses,” said Town Attorney Sam Garrison.

The private strategy “shade” session is scheduled for October 18 at 6 p.m, ahead of the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.

“I think realistically it’s going to take more than a half an hour to go through it. I would request an hour,” said Garrison to the council.

The public will not know what was discussed in the meeting until the case has been settled.

The lawsuit was filed in August 2019. It is currently pending in the 4th Judicial Circuit in Clay County.