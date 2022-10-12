Clay County wants to develop plan to increase tourism dollars

Woman on Zipline Photo by Melissa Villarán

Clay County is looking to transform the area into a tourist destination.

The Board of County Commissioners authorized a tourism strategic plan. The plan was presented to the board at Tuesday night's meeting and, before that, to the Tourism Development Council.

The goal was to determine where Clay County stands today, to document its potential, and to develop an action plan for years to come.

Consultants from CSL International and Blackdog Advertising identified seven key focus areas.

Amateur sports Outdoor adventure Arts & culture Guiding Commercial Development Long term visioning Tourism promotion Branding

Tyler Othen with CSL said sports tourism is one of the fastest growing markets in the travel industry, so amateur sports is a "low-hanging fruit." He particularly pointed to youth sports as an opportunity. However, he said the entire Jacksonville region lacks the facilities to host these events.

Othen encouraged commissioners to "prioritize" a regional park now and to think ahead to an indoor facility option. "Simply by building the product, we might be able to bring in tens of thousands of room nights we don't see today."

In August, the BCC got an update on the new Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex . This facility has been called different names, including the Clay County Regional Sports Complex. The board found out that the biggest issue facing project developers is wetlands.

"We thought there was about an acre of wetlands in this, but it turned out to be three acres," said Commissioner Betsy Condon at that August 23 meeting.

The county applied for a $500,000 grant from the state to help fund the multi-phase project. However, according to Florida Politics , these funds are part of the $175 million in "limbo" because Gov. Ron DeSantis missed the deadline to sign the appropriate paperwork to disperse the funds.

NewsBreak reached out to state Rep. Sam Garrison about the matter, but he did not immediately respond.

Othen also spoke about Clay County's resort potential. He said a property such as Great Wolf Lodge includes an event space that could drive revenue for the county.

Othen said developers at Great Wolf Lodge likened Clay County to the growth in the Nashville, Tenn, market 10 years ago. They also expressed "general optimism" about the Clay County market. "This is their perfect kind of comfort zone for places they want to develop in."

Great Wolf Lodge boasts itself as the largest family of indoor water park resorts in North America. There are 19 locations in different parts of the country. Earlier this year, the company announced a new location opening in Naples, Fla, in 2024.

The tourism council has been tasked with taking a deep dive into the 142-page plan. The goal is to discuss the plan at the next meeting on Nov. 7. From there, they'll create a list of priorities.