Yard waste pickup continues in Clay County after Ian

Clay County has fallen behind on yard waste pickup since Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, crews from “multiple organizations” continue to work on picking up routes from last Thursday in Eagle Harbor. The county says they should finish the Pine Avenue neighborhoods Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, they’ll continue working in Black Creek at Eagle Harbor (off Old Hard Road), Eagle Watch, Walnut Creek, Country Walk Drive, Stoney Glen Drive, and Inlet Cove Court.

The county says Thursday’s collection area has been “extremely heavy,” so it’s taking longer to pick up.

Over the weekend, nine rear load crews, seven claw trucks, and two dump trucks picked up nearly 200 tons of yard trash from their normal Thursday route.

Because of all the work that needs to be done, residents should expect a delay in your normal yard trash pickup, but the county says “crews will get there.”

They’re bringing in more resources to deal with collecting loose limbs. Crews are using claw trucks to assist with this effort. This is a joint effort between the county, the City of Green Cove Springs, the Town of Orange Park, and Waste Management.

Once the loose limbs are collected, the regular trucks will “follow at a later time” to pick up bags, containers, and small limb piles.

If you don’t want to wait for crews to come out, you can bring yard trash to the Rosemary Hill facility. There’s no charge if you have it there by the close of business Tuesday, October 11.

REMINDERS:

All yard trash should be properly prepared for normal curbside collection.

• Keep vegetative yard trash separated from other garbage, wood, and other materials. If materials are mixed, the crews cannot pick it up.

• Small branches, leaves, grass clippings, small yard waste piles, and palm fronds must be containerized (40 gallons or less) or bagged.

• Containers and/or bags cannot exceed 50 pounds.

• Large branches must be cut into 4-foot lengths and stacked neatly curbside.

• Waste Management will collect up to 5 cubic yards (4’ x 4’ x 8’) of yard waste each week.