Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streets

Digital speed sign Town Council meeting packet

Speeders beware! The Orange Park Town Council is considering placing 10 digital speed signs throughout the town.

The solar signs come with a hefty $50,000 price tag. The signs would cost $38,500 in addition to the poles to mount the signs, $11,500.

Vice Mayor Alan Watt says the council hears grumbles from residents about speeding on different streets like River Road, Milwaukee Avenue, and Plainfield Avenue. “I think it’s a good idea to help slow things down and at least make an attempt to address people’s complaints.”

But not everyone was on board with the signs. “I don’t understand why you would spend that money, and you won’t spend it on speedbumps,” said resident Sherri Snow.

Watt responded by saying the state of Florida will not allow the town to “arbitrarily” install speed bumps. It requires a study before that can happen. “If it were easier and legal, we would do it,” said Watt.

Town Manager Sarah Campbell said speed bumps would cost “thousands of dollars per entity,” more than the $50,000 for the signs.

The signs would only be a deterrent and not an enforcement measure, and that’s where Councilwoman Susana Thompson took issue. “It’s an extravagant expense,” she said, “because we have a lot of other things that we need to look at, such as infrastructure.” She suggested the council pursue other less costly options, such as those recommended by a consultant. Haskell Company advised highlighting crosswalks and painting the speed limit on the street as ways to deter speeding.

Mayor Randy Anderson said he didn’t want to vote on the signs at Tuesday night’s meeting because “I don’t want to spend $50,000 not knowing enough information about it.” The same signs are in place at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Anderson said he plans to check with base personnel to see what they think of the signs.

Anderson also questioned the life of the solar panels used to power the signs. “How long do these last? I don’t want to put them up and a year later have to buy the solar panel part to hook them back up.”

Ultimately the council decided to table the discussion until the next meeting to gather more information.