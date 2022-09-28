Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Hurricane Ian

black garbage bag Samut Prakan

After Hurricane Ian passes through the First Coast, residents will begin cleaning up. This process is likely to include removing yard debris. There's usually a fee associated with dumping yard debris at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs if it is above a certain amount. However, Clay County residents won't have to worry about paying the price for nearly two weeks after the storm.

At the board of county commissioners meeting Tuesday night, commissioners unanimously agreed to waive residential yard waste disposal fees at the Rosemary Hill facility post-storm. The waiver period starts October 1 and runs through October 11.

The county says residents must provide proof of residency using a driver's license, lease, or utility bill. Regular fees will still be collected for commercial waste. If you have a large amount of residential yard waste, be sure to choose the type of vehicle you use to drop off your waste wisely. The county says all yard waste brought to the facility in any type of commercial vehicle will be considered commercial.

All solid waste facilities, including Rosemary Hill, will be closed Thursday and Friday. The facilities will reopen for normal business hours Saturday if the weather permits. Rosemary Hill typically operates Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It is also important to note that there will be no curbside collection Thursday and Friday. Waste Management will resume its regular routes Monday, October 3.

The director of environmental services told commissioners that Clay County residents have been heeding the warnings to clean up ahead of Hurricane Ian. Milton Towns said Monday and Tuesday, they got through 700 transactions at the Rosemary Hill site. He said that number is usually closer to 500.