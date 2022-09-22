Orange Park, FL

Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinance

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxDlp_0i67gbsT00
Golf cartIsaac Taylor

The Town of Orange Park does not have a golf cart ordinance, but that could change.

Tuesday night, the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff researching the subject.

Mayor Randy Anderson said he would be on board with the town becoming a golf cart community if the ordinance included a few things. First, there needs to be direction about how the town would get the word out to residents.

Secondly, he wanted information about how much it would cost to put up golf cart signs. In addition, he said there would need to be a “mapping system.”

Vice-Mayor Alan Watt said the ordinance needed to include a minimum age requirement as well. “We don’t want some 14-year-old running out in the middle of Kingsley and getting creamed,” said Watt.

Watt’s other concern was where golf carts could be used. “To me, these are neighborhood vehicles. They shouldn’t be out on a state highway. They shouldn’t be out driving across town. They should be a way to get around your neighborhood.”

Orange Park Police Chief Gary Goble was on hand for the meeting. He said when the topic was considered several years ago, he was initially against it and got some backlash for his stance. His main concern has to do with safety. “It’s got a lot to do with the age of those operating the golf carts. You can see that the younger people don’t care as much.”

This is not a new topic. The public safety public works committee previously recommended to the council that they not move forward with an ordinance.

The only public comment came from Angela Wester. Wester asked that the council send the topic back to the committee before moving forward. She also commented this is a “first world maybe mid to upper echelon problem,” and there are more pressing concerns that the staff and council need to consider.

More Orange Park residents were there to speak on the topic, but it was scheduled at the end of the meeting, and they were already three hours into the meeting. Residents left without being heard. The remainder of the agenda was tabled for the next meeting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# orange park# clay county# golf carts# transportation

Comments / 3

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
305 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Orange Park, FL

Orange Park town council adopts final budget, millage rate

Screenshot of Orange Park Town Council 9/20 meetingJulie Morgan. The Town of Orange Park adopted a final budget and millage rate for the fiscal year 2022/2023, but not before lengthy discussion; some of it contentious.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Upcoming events include rodeo, concerts

Check out some of the events happening at Clay County venues between now and the end of October. Diamond Rio performs at the Thrasher-Horne Center on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Diamond Rio became the first country music group to reach number one with a debut single. Their latest release, I Made It is from their tenth studio album.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percent

Green Cove Springs welcome signGreen Cove Springs Facebook. The city of Green Cove Springs is raising the millage rate for the fiscal year 2022/2023. The current rate is 3.8000 mills. The council adopted the new tentative millage rate of 4.5000 mills at the first public hearing. The vote was unanimous.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’

Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”

Read full story
7 comments
Clay County, FL

Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins Monday

The trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is set to start Monday in Green Cove Springs. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, trying to destroy evidence, and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella Notte

The Art Guild of Orange Park is hosting a special event on Sept. 15. It's called "Bella Notte, a Night of Art Under the Stars." Bella Notte is Italian for Beautiful Night. Phyl Renninger, president of the 120-member organization, says the inaugural art event was born from three goals.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley Park

Bradley Park dedication ceremonyClay County BCC Facebook Page. Orange Park residents continue to voice their concerns about the trees cut down at Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County events scheduled for Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is the final three-day holiday weekend to end the summer. Check out some of the events to look out for in Clay County this weekend. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Thrasher-Horne Center. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing project

The PARC Group is going back to the drawing board to get approval from the Clay County Board of County Commissioners so it can move forward on a 25-year, 1,200-acre housing project.

Read full story
3 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant money

The city of Green Cove Springs is working on upgrading two parks, Vera Francis Hall Park and Augusta Savage Friendship Park. The city council recently approved two grant applications to accomplish the work.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners told of issues facing new youth sports complex

Baseball player in gray and black uniform runningPhoto by Pixabay. County commissioners got an update at their Tuesday meeting on the progress of the new Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park committee takes first step to investigate hiring more firefighters

The Town of Orange Park Budget & Finance Committee met Monday to hear presentations from the fire and police departments about the budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. The main concern for the fire department was attaining the number of firefighters needed to meet industry standards set by the National Fire Protection Association. In addition, they also discussed how to increase salaries to attract and retain firefighters.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest Table

The Town of Orange Park Budget and Finance committee has recommended eliminating funding for some town events from the budget. The committee recommended eliminating Reel Fun Night and the Longest Table. Each event had a $5,000 budget.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Early voting begins for 2 Clay County commission seats

Early voting for the August primary began on Saturday, August 13, in Clay County. Two Republicans are seeking the party’s nomination for Clay County Commission, District 2. The winner of the August 23 primary will face Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in November.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runway

While Clay County works on an airport ordinance, pilots at Haller Airpark continue to speak out about a proposed RV park that would encroach upon their flight path. Pilots have been showing up at the county commissioners' meetings since June. They've been making their case about the safety of a proposed community.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council leaves millage rate unchanged

(L-R) (Sam Garrison, Attorney; Doug Benefield, John Hauber, Randy Anderson, Susana Thompson, Alan Watt, Sarah Campbell, Town Manager)Screenshot of 8/2 Orange Park Town Council meeting.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayor

The Town of Orange Park has a new council member and vice mayor. Doug Benefield was sworn-in to vacant Seat 1 on the town council at Tuesday night’s meeting. In addition, Councilman Alan Watt was sworn-in as vice mayor.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County property appraiser gives estimates on expected property tax increases

Clay County homeowners could see an estimated 4 percent increase in property taxes for services provided by the county. According to the property appraiser, the taxable value for an “average single-family residential property with an existing homestead exemption” has gone up 4 percent for 2022 compared to 2021. Four percent is equivalent to an extra $51.61 on your tax bill. Included in this dollar amount are county services, fire control services, law enforcement services, and a tax on services for those who live in unincorporated areas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy