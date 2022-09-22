Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinance

Golf cart Isaac Taylor

The Town of Orange Park does not have a golf cart ordinance, but that could change.

Tuesday night, the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff researching the subject.

Mayor Randy Anderson said he would be on board with the town becoming a golf cart community if the ordinance included a few things. First, there needs to be direction about how the town would get the word out to residents.

Secondly, he wanted information about how much it would cost to put up golf cart signs. In addition, he said there would need to be a “mapping system.”

Vice-Mayor Alan Watt said the ordinance needed to include a minimum age requirement as well. “We don’t want some 14-year-old running out in the middle of Kingsley and getting creamed,” said Watt.

Watt’s other concern was where golf carts could be used. “To me, these are neighborhood vehicles. They shouldn’t be out on a state highway. They shouldn’t be out driving across town. They should be a way to get around your neighborhood.”

Orange Park Police Chief Gary Goble was on hand for the meeting. He said when the topic was considered several years ago, he was initially against it and got some backlash for his stance. His main concern has to do with safety. “It’s got a lot to do with the age of those operating the golf carts. You can see that the younger people don’t care as much.”

This is not a new topic. The public safety public works committee previously recommended to the council that they not move forward with an ordinance.

The only public comment came from Angela Wester. Wester asked that the council send the topic back to the committee before moving forward. She also commented this is a “first world maybe mid to upper echelon problem,” and there are more pressing concerns that the staff and council need to consider.

More Orange Park residents were there to speak on the topic, but it was scheduled at the end of the meeting, and they were already three hours into the meeting. Residents left without being heard. The remainder of the agenda was tabled for the next meeting.