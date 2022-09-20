Things to do in Clay County: Upcoming events include rodeo, concerts

Check out some of the events happening at Clay County venues between now and the end of October.

Diamond Rio performs at the Thrasher-Horne Center on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Diamond Rio became the first country music group to reach number one with a debut single. Their latest release, I Made It is from their tenth studio album.

The College Drive Initiative Food Truck Night returns this Friday, Sept. 23. It’s from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Johns River State College. Emangeo’s Pizza, Po Boy Paul’s, Sajima Street Fare, Bright Light Catering, Village Bread Café, Southern Scoops, and Tiki Shaved Ice will be on hand for the event.

The Island Theater in Fleming Island has Something Rotten, A Very New Musical Sept. 23-25.

If you’ve never been to a rodeo, here’s your chance. Off R Rocker’s B3 Rodeo will be at the Clay County Fairgrounds on Oct 14 and 15. The first night will feature country music with a battle of the bands. On the 15th, you’ll see the skills of bull riders and barrel racers from the Elite Bullriders Association. The goal is to raise money for youth rodeo competitors.

Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium , is set to perform at Thrasher Horne on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. In addition, he has a television show on E!, Meet the Frasers.

October is a non-stop month for Thrasher-Horne because the final five shows we’re highlighting will be at the Clay County venue. On Oct. 15, Grammy-nominated Plain White T’s will play at Thrasher-Horne. Two days later, Weird Al Yankovic will perform on Oct. 17. On Oct. 22, the J2B2 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band is on the calendar. Craig Morgan with special guest Ray Fulcher is featured on Oct. 27. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone , will close out the month of performances on Oct. 28.