New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant.

Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg.

Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”

Florida has two locations down south. One store is in Naples, and the other is in West Palm Beach. According to the website, more Florida locations are on the way, including a few in North Florida.

In addition to the location in Middleburg, another is planned for Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Gainesville, Boca Raton, and Miami. Nearly 40 Rush Bowls are open across the United States.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the Gainesville location was set to open in August, but the website does not show that the store has opened. It’ll be in the heart of Gator Nation at 1360 W. University Blvd.

The menu features smoothies, bowls, and bites. There’s also something for your furry BFF, the bow wow bowl.

Rush Bowls says its products have no artificial sweeteners, additives, or preservatives. There’s also no MSG. They also offer accommodations for dietary restrictions like vegetarian, vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and soy-free.

The restaurant made the 2021 list of 40/40 fast-casual concepts with fewer than 40 locations that survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company was started in Colorado in 2004. Franchises began opening in 2016.