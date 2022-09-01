Clay County events scheduled for Labor Day weekend

Canva

Labor Day weekend is the final three-day holiday weekend to end the summer. Check out some of the events to look out for in Clay County this weekend.

September 2

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Thrasher-Horne Center. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

Preschool story time at Green Cove Springs library, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Melrose events

First Friday art walk , 301 SR 206, Melrose, 6 p.m.-9 p.m

Children’s art show at Mossman Hall, 301 SR 206, Melrose, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Food truck rally in Melrose, 301 SR 206, Melrose, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

September 3

AMC Theatres is celebrating National Cinema Day with $3 movies . All tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema are $3 plus tax. The holiday is a chance to see popular movies like Beast, Jurassic World Dominion, and Bullet Train. There are two AMC theatres in Clay County, Orange Park Mall and Fleming Island.

Bingo for Books at Middleburg/Clay Hill library, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

September 4

The first Orange Park Farmers’ Market of the season. The season runs September-June. The market boasts “more than 100 vendors selling fresh, local produce and handmade crafts, live music and great food.”

Closures

All Clay County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. This includes the county administration building and public works department, clerk of the court and comptroller’s office, Clay County courthouse, property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency administrative offices.

Clay County public libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 5. No materials will be due.

The Rosemary Hill Waste Management facility will be open normal hours and garbage will be collected as usual.