Green Cove Springs, FL

2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant money

Julie Morgan

Playground equipment

The city of Green Cove Springs is working on upgrading two parks, Vera Francis Hall Park and Augusta Savage Friendship Park. The city council recently approved two grant applications to accomplish the work.

The grant for Augusta Savage Park is $50,000.

Some grants require a match, but this one will come at no cost to the city. If approved, the funds go towards Phase One of the park improvements.

The money will be used to build a small picnic pavilion, resurface the existing basketball court and enhance the picnic and recreational areas of the park. The city has to apply for the grant no later than August 31. If awarded, they’ll get it next July.

The council approved another request to apply for a grant to upgrade Vera Hall Park. The $150,000 grant will contribute to Phase Six of the planned park improvements.

This grant is different than the one for Augusta Savage Park. The city must match the funds by 25 percent or $37,500.

The funds will be used to install new lighting for the baseball/softball field. In addition, the nature/walking trails will be resurfaced. This grant also has an August 31 deadline to apply and will be awarded next July.

The Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program provides the grant monies. The FRDAP offers grants to acquire or develop land for public outdoor recreation use or to construct or renovate recreational trails.

NewsBreak contacted the city to get a complete list of improvements for each park, but got no response.

