Clay County commissioners told of issues facing new youth sports complex

Baseball player in gray and black uniform running Photo by Pixabay

County commissioners got an update at their Tuesday meeting on the progress of the new Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex.

The future Clay County park will be located next to Belmore State Forest in Green Cove Springs. The area is northeast of Camp Blanding.

Since site development began, crews have been running into an issue that is bigger than they first thought — wetlands.

"We thought there was about an acre of wetlands in this, but it turned out to be three acres," said Commissioner Betsy Condon.

County Manager Howard Wanamaker briefed the board about where the project stands.

"The biggest challenge has been the wetlands delineation," said Wanamaker. He listed other "constraints," including inflation, the economy, soil conditions, the permitting timeline, and the grant timeline.

The county received a $3 million grant from the Department of Economic Opportunity to help fund this venture. The grant expires at the end of the year. Wanamaker needed a consensus from the board to proceed with requesting a one-year extension. The commissioners agreed with the extension.

Wanamaker says the county has also asked Tallahassee lawmakers for $500,000 to put towards the multi-phase project.

According to the latest plans for Phase 1, the park will have eight fields. Five fields will be to the west and three to the east. A parking lot separates the fields with restrooms to the north. There's also a trail, a place for playground equipment, and food trucks.

Wanamaker said one of the options being considered is only building out five fields instead of eight. However, that idea was met with a bit of pushback.

Commissioner Mike Cella believes "to be competitive in youth sports and tourism," the county will need all eight fields. "To get the kind of visitors we want to be able to come in and spend monies in the community and at the same time take up the hotel rooms and pay sales tax and go to restaurants as all these youth tournaments do, we have to have at least the eight fields," said Cella.

Cella proposed using American Rescue Plan Act funds to "help the whole project" and build out all eight fields. Wanamaker reminded the board that ARPA funds must be used by 2024.

Only four of the five commissioners were present at Tuesday night's meeting. Wayne Bolla was not in attendance. It was also an election night, and he serves on the canvassing board.