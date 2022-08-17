Orange Park, FL

Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest Table

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOwJy_0hKqwcNg00
Town of Orange Park website

The Town of Orange Park Budget and Finance committee has recommended eliminating funding for some town events from the budget.

The committee recommended eliminating Reel Fun Night and the Longest Table. Each event had a $5,000 budget.

Reel Fun Night and the Longest Table were axed in favor of using the funds from those line items for adult events. Keep in mind, the Town Council could still decide to use the money for those events under the new designation.

Reel Fun Night was not on the schedule this year, and the Longest Table was canceled due to weather.

At a council meeting earlier this year, Mayor Randy Anderson suggested scheduling more adult events. However, that idea was not included in the proposed 2022-2023 budget.

“I see we’ve budgeted no money for adult events. I think we’ll probably need to budget about $20,000 for adult events,” said Anderson. The motion for adult events passed unanimously.

The committee also discussed other events in detail at Monday’s meeting.

Fall Festival is considered a signature event for the town but operates at a loss. Councilwoman Susana Thompson questioned whether an entry charge would help make up for the $6,000 difference between revenue and expenses.

“I think we would have people angry,” responded Emily Dockery, Events and Recreation coordinator.

Charging attendees was brought up again during the public comment period of the meeting. “It’s worth everything that it costs the taxpayers,” said Sandra DiGiovanni of Fall Festival. “It makes Orange Park the kind of town that people want to live in.” She said losing money on this event should not be a concern.

The committee did not take any action on the entry charge issue.

Hometown Holiday is another “loss leader,” according to Dockery. The 2021 event cost the town $11,000 more than it took in.

However, the 17 annual Farmers’ Markets operate in the black. Committee member Frank Ricketts questioned whether to reduce the event.

“How critical is the Farmers’ Market 17 times a year?” But, because it’s a money-maker, other committee members immediately shut down that line of thought.

What’s next? The committee makes the recommendation, and the town council decides whether to agree at the final reading of the budget.

The Budget & Finance Committee is made up of the five council members as well as Frank Ricketts and S. Winnette Sandlin.

Monday’s workshop focused on the legislative, finance, and economic & community development department budgets. The next meeting will focus on police and fire budgets. That workshop is Monday, August 22 at 6 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# clay county# orange park# events# fall festival

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
239 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Clay County, FL

Early voting begins for 2 Clay County commission seats

Early voting for the August primary began on Saturday, August 13, in Clay County. Two Republicans are seeking the party’s nomination for Clay County Commission, District 2. The winner of the August 23 primary will face Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in November.

Read full story

Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runway

While Clay County works on an airport ordinance, pilots at Haller Airpark continue to speak out about a proposed RV park that would encroach upon their flight path. Pilots have been showing up at the county commissioners' meetings since June. They've been making their case about the safety of a proposed community.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council leaves millage rate unchanged

(L-R) (Sam Garrison, Attorney; Doug Benefield, John Hauber, Randy Anderson, Susana Thompson, Alan Watt, Sarah Campbell, Town Manager)Screenshot of 8/2 Orange Park Town Council meeting.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayor

The Town of Orange Park has a new council member and vice mayor. Doug Benefield was sworn-in to vacant Seat 1 on the town council at Tuesday night’s meeting. In addition, Councilman Alan Watt was sworn-in as vice mayor.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County property appraiser gives estimates on expected property tax increases

Clay County homeowners could see an estimated 4 percent increase in property taxes for services provided by the county. According to the property appraiser, the taxable value for an “average single-family residential property with an existing homestead exemption” has gone up 4 percent for 2022 compared to 2021. Four percent is equivalent to an extra $51.61 on your tax bill. Included in this dollar amount are county services, fire control services, law enforcement services, and a tax on services for those who live in unincorporated areas.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners leave millage rate unchanged

The millage rate set by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners remains unchanged, but residents in unincorporated areas will pay more. The commissioners voted on a maximum millage rate for fiscal year 2022-2023. The overall millage rate did not increase from the current rate, 8.601. However, the rate for two taxing units has changed. The rate for county services has decreased by 0.0122, but the rate for the unincorporated services (Municipal Service Taxing Units) has increased by the same amount to 0.1343.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

New Dunkin’ is coming to Middleburg

A new Dunkin’, formerly Dunkin’ Donuts, is set to be built in Middleburg. The coffee and donut shop will be located at 2587 Blanding Blvd in Clay County. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved future land use and rezoning changes for the location at the most recent meeting Tuesday night.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council postpones Seat 1 appointment, vice mayor election; mayor ill

Screenshot of 7/19 Orange Park Town Council meeting. The Orange Park Town Council was supposed to appoint someone to Seat 1 Tuesday night, July 19. The members that were present postponed the appointment until the next meeting scheduled for August 2, because Mayor Randy Anderson was not in attendance. According to councilman Alan Watt, the mayor is “really sick.” He asked that everyone keep Anderson “in your prayers.”

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools writing new manuals on how to challenge books

Clay County District Schools has updated a policy that allows parents to report material they deem as obscene in a school library. The school board took emergency action to adopt the policy that also changes how reading, library and instructional materials are selected. The board did this to comply with the language in HB 1467 that Governor Ron DeSantis signed in March.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County home prices skyrocketed; now prepare for higher taxes

The average sale price of residential properties in Clay County increased in 2021 between 17 and more than 32 percent. Keystone Heights saw the most significant increase at 32.54 percent. Middleburg had the next largest increase in average sale price from $238,000 to more than $286,000. Comparatively, Orange Park home buyers were hit with the lowest increase at 17 percent.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

3 candidates being considered for vacant Orange Park Town Council seat

Three candidates have applied for the open seat on the Orange Park Town Council. Doug Benefield, Frank Ricketts, and Winnette Sandlin submitted their names by the July 8 deadline.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Veterans’ Services office moving to new location

Clay County Veterans’ Services will open at a new location next week. The office will be closed Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, to prepare for the move. They will reopen at the new location Monday, July 18.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Wreaths event scheduled for Orange Park cemetery, more veterans graves need I.D.

The tradition of laying a wreath on a veteran’s grave during the holiday season began 30 years ago at one cemetery. And for the first time this year, the annual Wreaths Across America event arrives in Orange Park at Magnolia Cemetery.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Department of Health issues another algae bloom alert for Doctors Lake

Harmful blue-green algae toxins have been found in Doctors Lake at Camp Echockotee, near Lucy Branch, and at the end of Lawrence Road. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection took the water sample on June 23. The alert was issued six days later.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council sets date to fill vacant council member seat

The four-member Orange Park Town Council took less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss how and when the next member of the panel would be appointed. Just last month,Eddie Henley resigned from Seat 1 and the vice mayor position. Henley cited racism as the reason for his resignation. He said he received intimidation and hate emails after he spoke out about being passed over for mayor in May. Henley would’ve made history as the first Black mayor of Orange Park. Randy Anderson was reelected.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County food pantry sees more residents in need

The Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs has served nearly twice as many families this year than in 2021. “It is absolutely unreal,” says Wynema Lovell, director of the pantry since 1992.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Supervisor of Elections office is gearing up for election day

Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless spoke at last Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting about election signs, among other things. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23. Early voting starts 10 days before the election.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Health Alert: Another algae bloom found in Clay County waters

Health officials in Clay County have issued another warning about harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. The alert is for Swimming Pen Creek-Whitey’s Fish Camp. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is responsible for taking water samples. The sample that alerted them to the problem was taken on June 9.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, TX

Clay County recognizes Juneteenth as county holiday

Some Clay County government employees are getting an unexpected 3-day weekend. All Clay County government offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, it will be observed the following day.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy