Clay County property appraiser gives estimates on expected property tax increases

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyhGR_0h22YpEj00
Photo by Pixabay

Clay County homeowners could see an estimated 4 percent increase in property taxes for services provided by the county.

According to the property appraiser, the taxable value for an “average single-family residential property with an existing homestead exemption” has gone up 4 percent for 2022 compared to 2021. Four percent is equivalent to an extra $51.61 on your tax bill. Included in this dollar amount are county services, fire control services, law enforcement services, and a tax on services for those who live in unincorporated areas.

When you break down the $51.61, you’re paying an estimated $31.53 more for county services and about $3 extra for fire control services. In addition, an extra $14 and change will go to law enforcement services. Those who live in unincorporated areas will also see an estimated increase of $2.63 for services like code enforcement, engineering, and planning and zoning. In part, this is due to the increase in the Unincorporated Services Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) millage rate for those services in unincorporated areas.

Keep in mind, these numbers are for taxes levied by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners and do not take into consideration taxes from incorporated parts of the county, the school board, and the St. Johns River Water Management District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C22JL_0h22YpEj00
Clay County Property Appraiser

Last Tuesday, the BCC approved the maximum millage rate for the proposed fiscal year 2022/2023 budget.

After the maximum millage rate is passed by the BCC, “the millage rates can be lowered but they cannot be increased,” said County Manager Howard Wanamaker.

The overall rate of 8.601 did not change but commissioners approved a decrease in the county services rate to 5.5605. The 0.0122 decrease compared to the current fiscal year was met with an increase of the same amount in the Unincorporated Services MSTU rate. That rate was approved for 0.1343 compared to 0.1221 for fiscal year 2021/2022.

Two public hearings on the budget are scheduled for Sept. 13 and Sept. 27. The budget takes effect on Oct. 1.

