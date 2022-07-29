New Dunkin’ is coming to Middleburg

A new Dunkin’, formerly Dunkin’ Donuts, is set to be built in Middleburg. The coffee and donut shop will be located at 2587 Blanding Blvd in Clay County.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved future land use and rezoning changes for the location at the most recent meeting Tuesday night.

The land use was originally designated rural residential, but the five board members approved changes to make future land use for the site commercial. The exact plot of land also had to be rezoned from a rural estates district to a neighborhood business district. The issue was first considered and passed by the Planning and Zoning before going to the BCC.

The new drive-thru Dunkin’ restaurant will be up to 19,062 square feet and will sit on a little more than an acre of land.

Fleet & Associates Architects/Planners did not immediately respond to answer questions on when the new business would break ground or when the location would open. The company represented the owners at the BCC meeting Tuesday night.

According to the company website, Dunkin’ already has two locations in the area. There’s another restaurant five miles away, also on Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg. The other location is on County Road 218, a little more than five miles from the proposed site.

Along this stretch of Blanding Boulevard, there are several options for a cup of coffee. McDonald’s is a half mile away from the proposed location. There’s also a locally owned and operated Royal Moose Coffee Company in the area.