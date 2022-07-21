Orange Park Town Council postpones Seat 1 appointment, vice mayor election; mayor ill

Screenshot of 7/19 Orange Park Town Council meeting

The Orange Park Town Council was supposed to appoint someone to Seat 1 Tuesday night, July 19. The members that were present postponed the appointment until the next meeting scheduled for August 2, because Mayor Randy Anderson was not in attendance. According to councilman Alan Watt, the mayor is “really sick.” He asked that everyone keep Anderson “in your prayers.”

The Seat 1 appointment was necessary after the resignation of Vice Mayor Eddie Henley in May. Henley cited racism as his reason for resigning. Henley left after he was passed over to be the town’s next mayor.

Three candidates applied for the open seat on the council. Doug Benefield, Frank Ricketts, and Winnette Sandlin submitted their names before the deadline. Last week there was a public meet-and-greet with the candidates.

The appointment wasn’t the only item on the agenda that was deferred to the August 2 meeting:

Election and swearing-in for the position of vice mayor Authorization to approve resolution setting proposed millage rate for 2022-2023 fiscal year Continued discussion on speed limits in residential areas Update on American Rescue Plan Act projects Builders Care Doctors Lake Trail Appointment of vice chairs to Town committees

Councilman Alan Watt chaired the Tuesday night meeting. Following Henley’s resignation, Watt expressed his interest in serving as vice mayor for the Town.

The next meeting of the Orange Park Town Council is scheduled for August 2 at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers.

“Hopefully, in August, we’ll get back on track in full speed,” said Watt.