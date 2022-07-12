Orange Park, FL

3 candidates being considered for vacant Orange Park Town Council seat

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geO3Y_0gdHgxYy00
Town of Orange Park Facebook page

Three candidates have applied for the open seat on the Orange Park Town Council.

Doug Benefield, Frank Ricketts, and Winnette Sandlin submitted their names by the July 8 deadline.

Seat 1 became available when Eddie Henley handed in his resignation last month. This opened the way for not only a new member of the town council but also a new vice mayor. Henley cited racism as his reason for resigning after receiving hate emails and being intimidated at his home. Henley left after he was passed over to be the town’s next Mayor. However, he said the intimidation started before the mayoral vote. In May, Randy Anderson received a 3-2 nod from the council for a second term as the mayor of Orange Park.

Neither of the three candidates vying for Henley’s seat are strangers to town government. Each serves on at least one board or committee.

According to the Town of Orange Park website, Doug Benefield serves on two boards, Police Pension and Finance and Budget. Frank Ricketts is a member of the Planning and Zoning board. In addition to the Finance and Budget committee, Winnette Sandlin serves on the Planning and Zoning board.

Orange Park residents have the chance to meet the candidates this week, Wednesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. The meet and greet will be in the Town Hall Council Chambers. Potential appointees are not required to attend.

Council members decided at the June 28 meeting that the public should have input on appointing a replacement for Henley. However, the council has the final say on who will be selected. They will make the appointment at the next meeting on July 19.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# orange park# clay county# town council

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
202 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Clay County, FL

Clay County home prices skyrocketed; now prepare for higher taxes

The average sale price of residential properties in Clay County increased in 2021 between 17 and more than 32 percent. Keystone Heights saw the most significant increase at 32.54 percent. Middleburg had the next largest increase in average sale price from $238,000 to more than $286,000. Comparatively, Orange Park home buyers were hit with the lowest increase at 17 percent.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Veterans’ Services office moving to new location

Clay County Veterans’ Services will open at a new location next week. The office will be closed Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, to prepare for the move. They will reopen at the new location Monday, July 18.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Wreaths event scheduled for Orange Park cemetery, more veterans graves need I.D.

The tradition of laying a wreath on a veteran’s grave during the holiday season began 30 years ago at one cemetery. And for the first time this year, the annual Wreaths Across America event arrives in Orange Park at Magnolia Cemetery.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council sets date to fill vacant council member seat

The four-member Orange Park Town Council took less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss how and when the next member of the panel would be appointed. Just last month,Eddie Henley resigned from Seat 1 and the vice mayor position. Henley cited racism as the reason for his resignation. He said he received intimidation and hate emails after he spoke out about being passed over for mayor in May. Henley would’ve made history as the first Black mayor of Orange Park. Randy Anderson was reelected.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County food pantry sees more residents in need

The Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs has served nearly twice as many families this year than in 2021. “It is absolutely unreal,” says Wynema Lovell, director of the pantry since 1992.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Supervisor of Elections office is gearing up for election day

Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless spoke at last Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting about election signs, among other things. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23. Early voting starts 10 days before the election.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Health Alert: Another algae bloom found in Clay County waters

Health officials in Clay County have issued another warning about harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. The alert is for Swimming Pen Creek-Whitey’s Fish Camp. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is responsible for taking water samples. The sample that alerted them to the problem was taken on June 9.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, TX

Clay County recognizes Juneteenth as county holiday

Some Clay County government employees are getting an unexpected 3-day weekend. All Clay County government offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, it will be observed the following day.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County to hold hearings on money for housing repairs, other projects

Clay County is looking for public input on the proposed Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The county expects to spend more than $1 million in four main areas.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park vice mayor resigns, cites racism, ‘faceless cowards’

Former Orange Park Vice Mayor Eddie HenleyTown of Orange Park website. Orange Park Vice Mayor Eddie Henley spoke for more than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s council meeting before handing in his resignation letter.

Read full story
31 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park housing improvement program taking applications

The ARPA Housing Improvement Program can help up to nine Orange Park residents by providing money for home repairs and other projects. Residents canapply for the program here on the town’s website or you can pick up a paper application at Town Hall.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Hurricane evacuation zones updated in Clay County for 2022 storm season

Hurricane evacuation zones in Clay County have changed. “Pretty much if you were in an evacuation zone before, you still are. But if you were close to one, you may be in it now,” said John Ward, director of Clay County Emergency Management.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Access to public transportation challenging for Clay County residents, survey finds

In Clay County, nearly 30 percent of those surveyed said they did not have access to public transportation. Most of those residents live in Orange Park, in the 32073 – Zip code.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners nix proposed business tax plan

The business tax ordinance was not on the agenda Tuesday night. However, Commissioner Kristen Burke brought it up in her closing statements. Earlier this month, Burke favored moving forward with the tax, but she said after research, lost sleep, and speaking to citizens, she’s changed her mind.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Health alert for Doctors Lake-Mill Cove ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for Doctors Lake - Mill Cove due to harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. The alert results from a water sample taken a week ago on May 17.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Summer reading at Clay County libraries kicks off next week

The summer reading program at Clay County’s five libraries kicks into high gear following the Memorial Day holiday. It starts May 31 and runs until July 16. The library encourages everyone to stop by a branch the first week to sign up for summer reading. When you register, you get reading logs and a goodie bag. “Each time you complete a log and turn it into your library branch, you’re entered to win a grand prize for your age group,” said library programming associate Victoria Slaughter.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Free summer camp, sports physicals in Middleburg

Clay County is offering a free summer camp for kids ages 6-12. The camp will be at Hunter-Douglas Park in Middleburg. The free camp is not for the entire summer. Instead, it's scheduled for June 20-24. This is a half-day camp from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park board member resigns citing ‘overt racism’ in mayoral vote

Mayor Randy Anderson (Left); Vice-Mayor Eddie Henley (Right)Town of Orange Park website. A member of the Orange Park Nuisance Abatement Board resigned following Tuesday night’s council meeting where Councilman Randy Anderson was re-elected mayor.

Read full story
6 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park wants your input on its future ‘branding’

Orange Park is working on the “next chapter.” The initiative is called Branding Orange Park. The $77,000 community branding effort will take about eight months. Orange Park wants to hear your “perceptions, attitudes and what’s unique about Orange Park.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy