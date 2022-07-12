3 candidates being considered for vacant Orange Park Town Council seat

Three candidates have applied for the open seat on the Orange Park Town Council.

Doug Benefield, Frank Ricketts, and Winnette Sandlin submitted their names by the July 8 deadline.

Seat 1 became available when Eddie Henley handed in his resignation last month. This opened the way for not only a new member of the town council but also a new vice mayor. Henley cited racism as his reason for resigning after receiving hate emails and being intimidated at his home. Henley left after he was passed over to be the town’s next Mayor. However, he said the intimidation started before the mayoral vote. In May, Randy Anderson received a 3-2 nod from the council for a second term as the mayor of Orange Park .

Neither of the three candidates vying for Henley’s seat are strangers to town government. Each serves on at least one board or committee.

According to the Town of Orange Park website , Doug Benefield serves on two boards, Police Pension and Finance and Budget. Frank Ricketts is a member of the Planning and Zoning board. In addition to the Finance and Budget committee, Winnette Sandlin serves on the Planning and Zoning board.

Orange Park residents have the chance to meet the candidates this week, Wednesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. The meet and greet will be in the Town Hall Council Chambers. Potential appointees are not required to attend.