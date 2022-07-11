Clay County Veterans’ Services office moving to new location

Clay County Veterans’ Services will open at a new location next week.

The office will be closed Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, to prepare for the move. They will reopen at the new location Monday, July 18.

The new address is 420 College Drive, Suite 107, Middleburg, FL 32068. The county says the move will make it easier for veterans because the new location is close to the Veterans Affairs office.

“The new office is next door to the Veterans Affairs office in the same complex, so veterans will have convenient access to the benefits they have earned through honorable military service.”

Office hours will remain the same. Veterans’ Services is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

If you need help obtaining benefits, there are two officers to assist you, Keith Brandon and Cherie Korn. The office also has a community liaison to connect veterans with local community-based resources. The community liaison is Tramika Chatfield.

More than 40,000 veterans live in Clay County. Officers work to “ensure veterans and their families are able to obtain the benefits they have earned including disability compensation, job services, home loans, pension, education, hospitalization, medical expenses, death and burial benefits.”