Clay County Veterans’ Services office moving to new location

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Mpfr_0gbbkJ7400
Clay County Veterans Services Facebook

Clay County Veterans’ Services will open at a new location next week.

The office will be closed Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, to prepare for the move. They will reopen at the new location Monday, July 18.

The new address is 420 College Drive, Suite 107, Middleburg, FL 32068. The county says the move will make it easier for veterans because the new location is close to the Veterans Affairs office.

“The new office is next door to the Veterans Affairs office in the same complex, so veterans will have convenient access to the benefits they have earned through honorable military service.”

Office hours will remain the same. Veterans’ Services is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

If you need help obtaining benefits, there are two officers to assist you, Keith Brandon and Cherie Korn. The office also has a community liaison to connect veterans with local community-based resources. The community liaison is Tramika Chatfield.

More than 40,000 veterans live in Clay County. Officers work to “ensure veterans and their families are able to obtain the benefits they have earned including disability compensation, job services, home loans, pension, education, hospitalization, medical expenses, death and burial benefits.”

According to the Veterans’ Services website calendar, there’s a veterans appreciation lunch held every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post on San Juan Ave. There’s also a veterans job fair scheduled for Friday, July 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# veterans# clay county# middleburg

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc. Got a hot tip? Tell me about it!

Jacksonville, FL
199 followers

More from Julie Morgan

Orange Park, FL

3 candidates being considered for vacant Orange Park Town Council seat

Three candidates have applied for the open seat on the Orange Park Town Council. Doug Benefield, Frank Ricketts, and Winnette Sandlin submitted their names by the July 8 deadline.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Wreaths event scheduled for Orange Park cemetery, more veterans graves need I.D.

The tradition of laying a wreath on a veteran’s grave during the holiday season began 30 years ago at one cemetery. And for the first time this year, the annual Wreaths Across America event arrives in Orange Park at Magnolia Cemetery.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Town Council sets date to fill vacant council member seat

The four-member Orange Park Town Council took less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss how and when the next member of the panel would be appointed. Just last month,Eddie Henley resigned from Seat 1 and the vice mayor position. Henley cited racism as the reason for his resignation. He said he received intimidation and hate emails after he spoke out about being passed over for mayor in May. Henley would’ve made history as the first Black mayor of Orange Park. Randy Anderson was reelected.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County food pantry sees more residents in need

The Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs has served nearly twice as many families this year than in 2021. “It is absolutely unreal,” says Wynema Lovell, director of the pantry since 1992.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Supervisor of Elections office is gearing up for election day

Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless spoke at last Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting about election signs, among other things. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23. Early voting starts 10 days before the election.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Health Alert: Another algae bloom found in Clay County waters

Health officials in Clay County have issued another warning about harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. The alert is for Swimming Pen Creek-Whitey’s Fish Camp. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is responsible for taking water samples. The sample that alerted them to the problem was taken on June 9.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, TX

Clay County recognizes Juneteenth as county holiday

Some Clay County government employees are getting an unexpected 3-day weekend. All Clay County government offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, it will be observed the following day.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County to hold hearings on money for housing repairs, other projects

Clay County is looking for public input on the proposed Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The county expects to spend more than $1 million in four main areas.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park vice mayor resigns, cites racism, ‘faceless cowards’

Former Orange Park Vice Mayor Eddie HenleyTown of Orange Park website. Orange Park Vice Mayor Eddie Henley spoke for more than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s council meeting before handing in his resignation letter.

Read full story
31 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park housing improvement program taking applications

The ARPA Housing Improvement Program can help up to nine Orange Park residents by providing money for home repairs and other projects. Residents canapply for the program here on the town’s website or you can pick up a paper application at Town Hall.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Hurricane evacuation zones updated in Clay County for 2022 storm season

Hurricane evacuation zones in Clay County have changed. “Pretty much if you were in an evacuation zone before, you still are. But if you were close to one, you may be in it now,” said John Ward, director of Clay County Emergency Management.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Access to public transportation challenging for Clay County residents, survey finds

In Clay County, nearly 30 percent of those surveyed said they did not have access to public transportation. Most of those residents live in Orange Park, in the 32073 – Zip code.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commissioners nix proposed business tax plan

The business tax ordinance was not on the agenda Tuesday night. However, Commissioner Kristen Burke brought it up in her closing statements. Earlier this month, Burke favored moving forward with the tax, but she said after research, lost sleep, and speaking to citizens, she’s changed her mind.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Health alert for Doctors Lake-Mill Cove ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for Doctors Lake - Mill Cove due to harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. The alert results from a water sample taken a week ago on May 17.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Summer reading at Clay County libraries kicks off next week

The summer reading program at Clay County’s five libraries kicks into high gear following the Memorial Day holiday. It starts May 31 and runs until July 16. The library encourages everyone to stop by a branch the first week to sign up for summer reading. When you register, you get reading logs and a goodie bag. “Each time you complete a log and turn it into your library branch, you’re entered to win a grand prize for your age group,” said library programming associate Victoria Slaughter.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Free summer camp, sports physicals in Middleburg

Clay County is offering a free summer camp for kids ages 6-12. The camp will be at Hunter-Douglas Park in Middleburg. The free camp is not for the entire summer. Instead, it's scheduled for June 20-24. This is a half-day camp from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park board member resigns citing ‘overt racism’ in mayoral vote

Mayor Randy Anderson (Left); Vice-Mayor Eddie Henley (Right)Town of Orange Park website. A member of the Orange Park Nuisance Abatement Board resigned following Tuesday night’s council meeting where Councilman Randy Anderson was re-elected mayor.

Read full story
6 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park wants your input on its future ‘branding’

Orange Park is working on the “next chapter.” The initiative is called Branding Orange Park. The $77,000 community branding effort will take about eight months. Orange Park wants to hear your “perceptions, attitudes and what’s unique about Orange Park.”

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Commissioners move ahead with imposing business tax

Clay County commissioners on Tuesday asked the county attorney to write a draft ordinance to enact an annual business tax for the entire county. If the ordinance passes, businesses in Clay County will pay $40 per year. However, some businesses would be exempt.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy