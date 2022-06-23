Clay County food pantry sees more residents in need

The Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs has served nearly twice as many families this year than in 2021.

“It is absolutely unreal,” says Wynema Lovell, director of the pantry since 1992.

In 2021, 699 families received food. Compare that number to January through May of this year, 1,157 families have been served. From a historical perspective, the non-profit opened in July 1989, and between August and December of that year, it served 255 families.

“If you looked at the shelves right now, you would say we don’t need anything. But as many as we’re serving, those shelves would go down in a week or two,” said Lovell.

Lovell says the pantry is always open to financial assistance and food donations. If you’d like to donate, “we always ask for canned meat like beef stew, chicken and dumplings, tuna, canned chicken, and beanie weenies.”

They also get donations from local grocery stores, but Lovell says the shelves always need to be stocked. “It goes out the door like the wind is blowing it out.”

The staff makes a weekly trip to the grocery store. Last week’s grocery store run cost them $10,000.

Pre-COVID, families could only pick up food four times a year. When COVID started, they allowed families to get food once a month. Even though the height of the pandemic has passed, the once-a-month rule is still in effect.

“We have never turned anybody away,” said Lovell. Families get a bag of food worth $230, which they plan to keep up. “When we get to a certain benchmark of groceries, we never go down.” She said they trust that things will go well, even when the odds seem to be against them.

The pantry has assisted people from all walks of life and backgrounds, including some immigrants from Ukraine. They serve every community in Clay County except Orange Park and Keystone Heights.

There are 80 volunteers at the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs , and some work 4 to 5 days a week.

The pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.