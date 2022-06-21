Clay County Supervisor of Elections office is gearing up for election day

Julie Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCgZ8_0gHbCA2F00
Sign on front lawnJulie Morgan

Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless spoke at last Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting about election signs, among other things.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23. Early voting starts 10 days before the election.

According to Section 7-27g of the county’s land development code, “for each parcel, one election sign for each candidate and each issue may be displayed. An election sign may be displayed as an attached sign or as a freestanding sign.” The sign can be no larger than six square feet in area and four feet in height.

It’s important to note that the rule is different for “parcels that are in nonresidential use, and on parcels zoned Agricultural (AG) and Agricultural Residential (AR), regardless of actual use.”

Election signs cannot be placed in the public right-of-way or easement, which is where there tends to be some confusion.

Chambless said his office “fields a lot of calls” from people that believe their signs were stolen.

However, it depends on where the signs are located. “The state removes copious amounts of signs” that don’t follow the rules.

In addition, the county removes signs through code enforcement and public works. A county spokesperson tells us, “The Code Enforcement Magistrate has the discretion to set the fine, which could be levied daily and in some cases could be up to $250/day.”

Both the candidate and the land owner could be fined. “It’s important to note that it’s not only the candidate, but it would also be a violation for the owner of the parcel of land that allowed the sign to be erected would be subject to penalties,” said County Attorney Courtney Grimm.

Chambless said candidates are made aware of the rules ahead of time. “All candidates sign a statement saying they’re aware of the statute and they understand the elections code at the point of qualifying.”

The county code also includes a provision about how long the sign can be displayed following the election. “An election sign shall be removed within seven calendar days following the election to which it pertains.”

If you can’t find something in the county code, check out Florida statute 106.1435. “Wherever the local land development code is silent, the state statute takes over,” said Chambless.

The state statute is more specific regarding a candidate withdrawing from the election or being eliminated. In both cases, the law says the candidate has 30 days to remove the sign.

Ahead of the primary, Chambless also said to look out for voter information cards mailed last week. In addition, you should check to see if your precinct, polling place, or representation has changed.

