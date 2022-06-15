Clay County to hold hearings on money for housing repairs, other projects

Clay County

Clay County is looking for public input on the proposed Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The county expects to spend more than $1 million in four main areas.

Proposed CDBG activity/project allocations: 1) Housing Rehabilitation, $416,025; 2) Code Enforcement, $156,010; 3) Public Infrastructure, $312,020; 4) Program Administration, $156,010 for a total of $1,040,065.

The projects that are funded through the CDBG must meet at least one of the following objectives:

To benefit low- and moderate-income persons. To aid in the prevention or elimination of slum or blight. To meet community development need of urgency.

For example, under the proposed housing rehabilitation part of the plan (number 1 above), a dozen households will benefit from up to $35,000 each.

Of the 12 households, eight are eligible for home repair. The repairs include: “roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating/air conditioning, accessibility modifications, health/sanitary problems including minor septic system repair, safety code violations, lead paint remediation, and/or interior/exterior damage or deterioration to the structure, including flood damage, termite treatment and removal of trees. Additionally, under this strategy, failing septic systems and old wells can be replaced by paying for connection fees, abandoning private wells, and closing septic tanks, as well as other related plumbing costs.”

The remaining four households are eligible for demolition and replacement of homeowner mobile homes. The mobile homes must be found to be “uninhabitable by code enforcement, contracted inspectors or building department officials.”

You have 30 days to review and comment on the proposed CDBG action plan. You can find it here on the county’s website or in person at the Clay County Department of Economic & Development Services in Green Cove Springs or at either of the five Clay County library locations.

There will be at least three public meetings and two public hearings where you can comment on the proposed plan. You can also provide your comment by calling 904-541-3814 or emailing cdbg@claycountygov.com .

Three public meetings are scheduled over the next two weeks:

Public Meeting #1:

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Keystone Heights Beach, Historic Pavilion

565 S. Lawrence Boulevard, Keystone Heights

Public Meeting #2:

Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Orange Park Public Library

2054 Plainfield Avenue, Orange Park

Public Meeting #3:

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Middleburg–Clay Hill Public Library

2245 Aster Avenue, Middleburg

Commissioners are expected to adopt the plan at the July meeting.