Orange Park housing improvement program taking applications

Julie Morgan

Photo by Laurie Shaw

The ARPA Housing Improvement Program can help up to nine Orange Park residents by providing money for home repairs and other projects.

Residents can apply for the program here on the town’s website or you can pick up a paper application at Town Hall.

Home improvement to each property is capped at $15,000. The agreement also outlines that Builders Care will receive 10 percent to cover administrative costs. The council set aside up to $150,000 out of more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the new program.

The outlined objective is to assist the "underserved and neediest" residents of Orange Park with home improvements such as roof and window repairs, wheelchair ramps, plumbing or electrical repairs, or similar projects. When choosing projects, "emphasis will be placed on improvements that are a health or safety priority."

Participation requirements:

1. Participants must reside in the corporate limits of the town of Orange Park

2. Properties must be owner-occupied.

3. Participants must demonstrate significant need.

4. Priority will be given to participants who are:

  • Over 65 years old
  • Disabled
  • Veterans
  • Primary caregiver for children under 12 years old

The Orange Park Town Council voted in April to hire Builders Care to provide oversight over the new housing improvement program. Builders Care will manage applicant eligibility, planning, permitting, construction, and other requirements paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Builders Care is the non-profit arm of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. The organization provides construction services to those in need.

I cover Clay County in North Florida. I write about what matters to you in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Penny Farms, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, etc.

