Summer reading at Clay County libraries kicks off next week

The summer reading program at Clay County’s five libraries kicks into high gear following the Memorial Day holiday. It starts May 31 and runs until July 16.

The library encourages everyone to stop by a branch the first week to sign up for summer reading. When you register, you get reading logs and a goodie bag. “Each time you complete a log and turn it into your library branch, you’re entered to win a grand prize for your age group,” said library programming associate Victoria Slaughter.

Clay County Library

She says summertime is when students develop a love for reading. “We know that through that encouragement, we see kids want to come back and read through the school year as well.”

Clay County Library

And the library continues to focus on early literacy in the youngest age group. “They may be reading, or it may be their parents reading along with them. Either way, it’s encouraging that love for reading and those skills as well.”

Clay County Library

In addition, Clay County libraries received a $10,000 grant to offer humanities programs this summer for adults. “We’re having music, art, cultural, historical programs, and speakers,” said Slaughter.

In addition to the grand prize winner for each age group, each branch will award prizes to a runner-up in each age group.

Four age groups

Ages 0-5, early childhood

Ages 6-11, school-age

Ages 12-18, young adults

Ages 19+, adults

The grand prize winner for the youngest age group will get a lighted ocean scene for their ceiling. In addition, school-age youth could win a STEM building kit. Young adults have the chance to win wireless headphones. And the grand prize for adults is a Kindle Fire.

There are five Clay County libraries: Fleming Island, Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Middleburg-Clay Hill and Orange Park. You can register at any branch.

Registration also helps the library understand your needs. Recently, the library system shared its five-year plan . One of the goals is to improve the quality of the collection by expanding its digital options which are in high demand.