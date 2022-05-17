Orange Park wants your input on its future ‘branding’

Orange Park is working on the “next chapter.” The initiative is called Branding Orange Park .

The $77,000 community branding effort will take about eight months.

Orange Park wants to hear your “perceptions, attitudes and what’s unique about Orange Park.”

Clay County’s second-largest municipality is working with North Star Place Branding + Marketing. The agency is gathering information via a community survey . The survey will be open through at least mid-June.

“This effort will help Orange Park stand out in the marketplace as we grow toward our preferred future. Our goal is to increase interest and investment in our community from residents, entrepreneurs, companies, and visitors.”

Research is part one of the three-step process. After “research inside and outside the community” is complete, the next step is creativity. That’s when they’ll use the info to build “creative tools that tell the Orange Park story in ways that visitors, businesses, and residents can understand.”

Following research and creativity, the final step is to put it all into action. “Next begins the integration of authentic identity, not just into marketing and communications, but also into the fabric of our community and our daily lives.”

North Star says community branding will help Orange Park “close the gap” between where they are and where they want to be.

You can also share your Orange Park story on the Branding of Orange Park website or on social media. North Star says your story can be about anything.

For example, “Did you start a business or a family here? Buy your first house or car? What does church mean to you? Did your kids learn to swim in a local pool? Where do you go to have fun with your friends? What is your favorite memory?”

If you decide to use Instagram, use the hashtag #BrandingOrangePark.