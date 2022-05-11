Clay County Commissioners move ahead with imposing business tax

Clay County commissioners on Tuesday asked the county attorney to write a draft ordinance to enact an annual business tax for the entire county.

If the ordinance passes, businesses in Clay County will pay $40 per year. However, some businesses would be exempt.

Some exemptions include:

Business owners engaged in selling farm, aqua cultural, grove, horticultural, tropical piscicultural or tropical fish farm products or products manufactured from them when such products were grown or produced by the business owner.

Persons practicing religious tenets of any church.

College or high school students who have been given approval from the athletic association or authority of their school to sell pennants, badges, insignia and novelties of their school.

Three municipalities in Clay County already have a business tax, Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, and Orange Park.

“By statute, we cannot exempt out municipalities,” said Information Services Director Troy Nagle.

Green Cove Springs council member Van Royal was in the audience and commented, “The only problem I have is we have one in Green Cove Springs. It just seems like that’s a bit of double taxation because we have a business tax.”

The fee in each municipality varies, some based on the type of business. For example, Orange Park lists the fee schedule on its website. Orange Park’s business tax ranges from $10-$375.

The state statute required Clay County to look to surrounding counties to determine how much to charge. Commissioners considered two prices, $25 or $40. According to the county attorney, Courtney Grimm, it cannot be increased once they agree on a number. “The only outlet that the statute provides for us is to either repeal it or reduce it.”

Commissioner Wayne Bolla expressed concern about not being allowed to raise the rate. “My personal opinion is we ought to go with the higher rate because it’s pretty low to start. With inflation like it is, we could easily be underwater in two years if this continues,” said Bolla.

Commissioner Betsy Condon says she is not on board. “I just don’t think the government belongs in people’s businesses,” said Condon. “I still haven’t had anyone tell me what benefit this is going to provide to business owners. I think it could drive business away.”

Nagle outlined two benefits of having a business tax:

Allows for analysis of businesses in the county Allows public safety to have an accurate list of all businesses

Bolla said one incentive for businesses to comply is that the county could use the registration as part of the criteria for “future federal assistance.” Nagle said this is an issue the county encountered with CARES Act money, so they used Sunbiz to verify businesses.

Each municipality would receive a percentage of the tax based on population. Green Cove Springs would get the biggest piece of the pie.

The board will consider the draft ordinance in June.