The Best Healthy Vegan Cheese Sauce

Julie Gaeta

An easy and delicious plant-based recipe for all your cheesy sauce needs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhnIs_0nIT3qh900
Photo byMiguel Gaeta

Way back, when I first switched over to eating more plant-based foods, I didn’t know how I’d possibly live without cheese.

I mean, it was a requirement in all my favorites: Tacos, lasagna, creamy pasta dishes, spaghetti, and of course, pizza.

What I didn’t know then is you can still enjoy all your favorites when eating vegan foods; it’s simply about finding delicious substitutions. This healthy vegan cheese sauce is a perfect example of healthy and delicious.

And the strange thing is, once you start eating the substitutions, you actually begin to prefer the healthier version.

Crazy, right?

If you’re thinking about eating more plant-based foods, this recipe is a great place to start. Its full flavor, creamy goodness is delicious in its own right.

Ultimate Alternative

This vegan cheese sauce is one of the best alternatives when your food is calling for a pourable saucy cheese.

A wonderful cheese alternative that’s full of flavor — and delicious in its own right. It’s creamy, plant-based, and offers so many possibilities. If you’ve never tried cheezy sauce, you’re in for a surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVkbg_0nIT3qh900
Photo byMiguel Gaeta

10 reasons to try this delicious cheesy goodness

  • Creamy texture 
  • Rich and cheesy flavor
  • Nutrient-rich 
  • Healthy choice
  • Easy
  • Family-friendly 
  • Versatile
  • Vegan, plant-based, and dairy free
  • Oil-free
  • Adaptable 

Small Steps = Big Results

Switching to a healthier diet is a gradual process that doesn’t require an all-or-nothing approach.

Little changes make big differences. And as you start including more plant-based foods in your meals, you’ll be amazed at how quickly you experience positive effects. Not only do your food preferences start to change, you will see and feel a difference in your energy levels and your body.

Eating healthier supports your mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

When we fuel our bodies with nutrient-dense foods, we’re providing the nutrients our body needs. For instance, if you take a box of mac and cheese made with processed and refined ingredients and compare it to this vegan cheese sauce over pasta, there‘s simply no nutritional comparison.

The benefits are clear and undeniable.

The Power of Plant-Based

Nutrient density:

This cheesy sauce is made from potatoes, carrots, onions, and garlic. All of these ingredients are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber that contribute to your health.

A slimmer you:

Traditional cheese sauces are often made with heavy dairy products with excess calories and fat. By using natural plant-based ingredients, you still enjoy a creamy and cheesy experience minus all the unwanted excess.

Dairy-free and lactose intolerant:

This plant-based cheese sauce offers a delicious alternative for those following a dairy-free diet. By eliminating dairy, which causes digestive discomfort for some, you can still enjoy cheesy-type foods.

Healthier ingredients equal a healthier you

By choosing plant-based whole foods, we’re choosing to prioritize our health and well-being.

We’re boosting our immune system, reducing the risk of diseases like heart disease, certain cancers, and obesity. We’re supporting weight loss and management, clearer skin, and reducing inflammation.

We’re saying yes to our healthier life.

Creamy Creations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Bnzs_0nIT3qh900
Photo byMiguel Gaeta

Not only is this sauce good for you, but it’s also creamy, delicious, and versatile. And did I mention it’s easy?

This warm, dippable, and pourable cheese sauce is an easy way to make meals more fun. It’s the ultimate in comfort food.

Flavor Hacks

This sauce is also incredibly versatile. You can adapt and customize it to your liking.

For some variety, start here:

  • More cheesy: add in 2–3 tablespoons of nutritional yeast
  • Spicy: Add in some chopped pickled jalapeños or salsa when you blend
  • Smoky: Add a pinch of smoked paprika or liquid smoke
  • Herbed: Add in some dried fresh herbs like oregano, basil, thyme, or parsley
  • Tangy: Add in a spoonful of Dijon mustard and/or lemon

These are all great starting points. Experiment, see what you like, and make it your own.

The Best Healthy Vegan Cheese Sauce

Photo byMiguel Gaeta

A wonderful cheese alternative full of flavor and delicious in its own right. It’s easy, creamy, plant-based, and offers so many possibilities. If you’ve never tried vegan cheese sauce, you’re in for a pleasent surprise.

Ingredients

  • 2 roughly chopped, unpeeled yellow potatoes
  • 1/2 cup roughly diced carrot
  • 2/3 cup roughly chopped onion
  • 3 whole cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1/2 cup unsalted cashews
  • 1–1/2 cups water with vegan bouillon or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened dairy-free milk
  • 1 tsp onion and garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric
  • 1/4 tsp of cayenne
  • 1 tsp salt or to taste
  • Black pepper to taste

This recipe comes together fast, especially when using an instant pot. But if you prefer, you can cook it on the stovetop easily too.

Instant Pot Directions

  1. Add the potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, cashews, water, and bouillon to the instant pot.
  2. Close the lid and set the valve to sealing. Cook on high pressure for 6 minutes.
  3. Once the cooking is done, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Then carefully turn the valve to venting and release any remaining pressure.
  4. Carefully transfer the mixture to a blender.
  5. Add the milk, salt, onion and garlic powder, turmeric, paprika, cayenne, and black pepper
  6. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  7. If needed, adjust the consistency by adding more liquid (vegetable broth or water) to achieve the desired thickness.
  8. Taste and adjust to your liking.

Note: You may need to do this in batches depending on the size of your blender.

Stovetop Directions

  1. In a medium-sized pot, place potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, cashews, and broth in a medium-sized pan.
  2. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a rolling simmer and cook until softened — about 10–15 minutes.
  3. Place vegetables and cooking liquid in a blender.
  4. Add remaining ingredients.
  5. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  6. Adjust seasonings to your liking.

Notes:

  • You may need to do this in batches depending on the size of your blender.

Pro Notes

  • To make this sauce lower fat, simply replace cashews with white beans or steamed cauliflower. Or reduce cashews to 1/4 cup and 1/4 cup steamed cauliflower or white beans.
  • You can peel the potatoes in this recipe, but when using yellow potatoes, it seems almost unnecessary as they are so tender and thin. They are also full of nutrients like vitamins, fiber, and minerals, so I choose to leave them on.

So, if you’re thinking about eating more plant-based foods, this cheesy sauce is a great place to start.

It's full of flavor, and creamy goodness, and is delicious in its own right.

If you love dipping or smothering cheesy goodness over your food, this healthy vegan cheese sauce is the best place to start. It’s a healthy and delicious substitution you can and will feel good about.

