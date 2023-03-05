A Bold and Spicy Mexican Salsa Recipe

Julie Gaeta

A charred chile de árbol salsa recipe for those who like it hot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaRpR_0l8dJFX600
Photo byMiguel Gaeta

This bold and spicy Mexican salsa recipe is one of our favorites.

It’s very open to substitutions and variations. You can boil, bake, grill, or roast the ingredients, all offering delicious results and flavors.

In this salsa, we use dried chile de árbol, which are fiery hot, but you control how much heat you want by adding more or less chile peppers.

Warning: Charring the chile peppers gives the salsa a depth of flavors and deliciousness that is somewhat addictive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BolMo_0l8dJFX600
Photo byMiguel Gaeta

But make sure to open a window and/or turn on the vent as the fumes can be intense when toasting chiles — but so very worth it.

This is an easy recipe, and it comes together fast. So, if you’re on the fence about making it, just try it. There’s no comparison between homemade and store-bought salsa.

But remember, a little bit goes a long way. Its bold and intense flavors and heat will add an entirely new depth of flavors to your meals.

We love pairing it with, well, almost everything. Some of our favorites are beans, tacos, meat/meat alternatives, soup, chili, and of course, homemade fresh tortilla chips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWX6j_0l8dJFX600
Photo byMiguel Gaeta

Charred chile de árbol salsa

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup to 1/2 charred dried chile de árbol
  • 8-10 tomatillos (husked)
  • 1 peeled and quartered onion
  • 2 quartered fresh Roma tomatoes
  • 8 cloves of peeled garlic
  • 2 cups water or stock
  • 1 Tbsp salt or to taste

Directions

  1. Turn on the fan over the stove or open the window.
  2. Warm a cast iron pan on med-high heat and add the chiles. Continuously stir the chiles until they’re blackened in spots, but watch them as they burn easy.
  3. Remove from pan and add to blender. Set aside.
  4. Add in tomatillos and onions, frequently stirring until slightly softened and blackened in spots. It takes about 5 minutes or so.
  5. Add in tomatoes, water, and peeled garlic.
  6. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer for roughly 15 minutes.
  7. Let cool and add all ingredients to your blender.
  8. Add salt.
  9. Blend in a blender or food processor until combined and smooth.
  10. Adjust the salsa to your liking. Taste and add more water or salt if needed.
  11. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
  12. Enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Recipe# Mexican Food# Easy Recipe# Lifestyle# salsa recipe

Comments / 7

Published by

Coach | Relationships. Food. Simplicity. Empowerment.

Minneapolis, MN
561 followers

More from Julie Gaeta

The Mistress Revealed: A Former Wife’s Tale of Discovering Her Ex-Husband’s Affair

Unveiling the betrayal, secrets, and lies after twenty-two years of marriage and nine children. As much as I didn’t want to know, I needed to know. I’d scoured every corner and crevice I could find to uncover this truth — for more than a year.

Read full story

The Affair That Ended It All

Why it was the last straw for our relationship. An extramarital affair isn’t a big thing for some. Many couples fully participate and embrace other partners in their marriage. Others turn a blind eye, while some simply accept it as part of life. We all have our own reasons and tolerance levels — it’s a personal choice based on values, beliefs, and morals.

Read full story
60 comments

Divorcing? Remember This for Success

Taking your power back when you feel powerless. It feels like we’ve lost everything: power, strength, courage, friends— it’s a shocking, painful jolt. Envisioning our future is difficult at best when all we see is wreckage.

Read full story

Thinking of Ending Your Marriage? Before You Do Anything - Some Important Questions to Ask Yourself

Do you have that deep-down gut feeling something is wrong with your marriage?. Have you ever thought life might be better without your spouse? Sometimes, it’s difficult to know whether to stay or go — especially if it’s not always that bad.

Read full story

Has Divorce Turned Your World Upside Down?

How to embrace change when it’s the last thing you want to do. Change — it’s one of the inevitable truths of life. We can always count on it, whether we want it or not. And when it comes to divorce, it can turn our world upside down.

Read full story

How to Get Through a Divorce: Use These Self-Care Tips

Your first steps in getting yourself back to good. Getting through divorce takes intentional effort, time, and patience. I mean, let’s be honest, it’s exhausting. We’re dealing with lawyers, co-parenting, figuring out finances, and learning how to be alone again. We’re bombarded with fluctuating emotions — anger, remorse, sadness, despair.

Read full story

The Mind-Blowing Lessons Tony Robbins Taught Me About Divorce

The top 5 life-changing lessons I learned from Tony’s “Unleash The Power Within” seminar. A divorce is a gut-wrenching experience. Throughout my three-year divorce process, I swore I wouldn’t allow myself to become bitter or angry. I’d seen it too many times. Besides, with nine children, I needed to be okay — fast. They were depending on me to hold it all together.

Read full story

Stepping Into Minimalism With a Big Family

After my divorce became final, I knew I wanted to redesign my life. Finding my way back to minimalism was exactly what was needed. As a mom to nine, I’ve always strived towards simplicity.

Read full story

Divorce Might Shatter Your World, but it Gives You the Opportunity to Fully Reinvent Yourself

Stepping into your new life, even if transformation might feel impossible right now. I mean, once our decision is made, it should be onward and forward. But instead, it can shatter our world as we know it.

Read full story
20 comments

Are You Better off Without Him or Her? Cheating: The Red Flags I Missed When My Husband Had An Affair

The signs are typically there if you want to know. It’s a question that requires careful consideration. We all have our own standards of what we’ll tolerate, especially when it comes to cheating.

Read full story
3 comments

When a Big Family All Gets COVID

With a big family, sicknesses tend to play out the same. What should take a week of recovery turns into a month-long episode in our house. When the first person gets sick, it trickles down one by one kiddo over the next several days.

Read full story
4 comments

I Thought 22 Years and 9 Children Was Enough to Make Our Marriage Work - I Was Wrong

My husband told me he wanted a divorce two days before Thanksgiving. And then I found out about the affair. I thought I had checked off all the affair-proofing boxes when it came to my marriage — but I was wrong.

Read full story
13 comments

"Have You Ever Considered Swinging To Save Your Marriage?" My Tony Robbins UPW Experience.

My divorce papers were signed two days prior. It was an honest question from my breakout group. A pretty young woman with an accent asked as she leaned into her husband. All eyes were on me, waiting for my response.

Read full story

3 Truths To Know When You Think You're in a Rebound Relationship

Is it just your imagination, or are they still in love with their ex?. Do you suspect your one and only is still in love with their ex?. I was out having dinner with a girlfriend recently, and there was a girl sitting near us who was on the verge of tears. She was trying to convince her boyfriend they belonged together.

Read full story

Are You Still Angry About Your Divorce?

It’s normal to be angry, especially when we’re hurting. It’s a natural part of the healing process, and there are many benefits when done the right way. Anger can help propel us forward and redirect our pain.

Read full story
4 comments

Ten Reasons Oatmeal Is Worth Your Consideration

You can find valid arguments for and against most foods. Grains, eggs, meats, and Dairy– they’re all up for debate regarding what constitutes health. If you came to my home, you’d find overstuffed shelves on health and wellness– it’s my thing. And one of the reasons I become a holistic health coach.

Read full story

Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do

But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.

Read full story
3 comments

5 Mistakes To Avoid When Dieting

I made a lot of mistakes with dieting in the past. Cabbage soup, raw, low carb, low fat, you name it, I’ve tried it. I was always motivated in the beginning. But eventually, I’d get hungry and go back to my normal. And then all the weight I lost came back.

Read full story

Simple Habits Add Up to Big Wins Over Time — Plus a Challenge

Monthly challenges are powerful motivators — who doesn’t love to win?. One of my favorite books on this is Atomic Habits by James Clear. His methods are life-changing. And, of course, who doesn’t love Leo Babauta of Zen habits? His simplistic approach is gold. Both authors have different yet similar outlooks that focus on making it easy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy