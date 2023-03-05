A Bold and Spicy Mexican Salsa Recipe

A charred chile de árbol salsa recipe for those who like it hot
This bold and spicy Mexican salsa recipe is one of our favorites.
It’s very open to substitutions and variations. You can boil, bake, grill, or roast the ingredients, all offering delicious results and flavors.
In this salsa, we use dried chile de árbol, which are fiery hot, but you control how much heat you want by adding more or less chile peppers.
Warning: Charring the chile peppers gives the salsa a depth of flavors and deliciousness that is somewhat addictive.
But make sure to open a window and/or turn on the vent as the fumes can be intense when toasting chiles — but so very worth it.
This is an easy recipe, and it comes together fast. So, if you’re on the fence about making it, just try it. There’s no comparison between homemade and store-bought salsa.
But remember, a little bit goes a long way. Its bold and intense flavors and heat will add an entirely new depth of flavors to your meals.
We love pairing it with, well, almost everything. Some of our favorites are beans, tacos, meat/meat alternatives, soup, chili, and of course, homemade fresh tortilla chips.
Charred chile de árbol salsa
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup to 1/2 charred dried chile de árbol
- 8-10 tomatillos (husked)
- 1 peeled and quartered onion
- 2 quartered fresh Roma tomatoes
- 8 cloves of peeled garlic
- 2 cups water or stock
- 1 Tbsp salt or to taste
Directions
- Turn on the fan over the stove or open the window.
- Warm a cast iron pan on med-high heat and add the chiles. Continuously stir the chiles until they’re blackened in spots, but watch them as they burn easy.
- Remove from pan and add to blender. Set aside.
- Add in tomatillos and onions, frequently stirring until slightly softened and blackened in spots. It takes about 5 minutes or so.
- Add in tomatoes, water, and peeled garlic.
- Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer for roughly 15 minutes.
- Let cool and add all ingredients to your blender.
- Add salt.
- Blend in a blender or food processor until combined and smooth.
- Adjust the salsa to your liking. Taste and add more water or salt if needed.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
- Enjoy!
Comments / 7