When a Big Family All Gets COVID

Julie Gaeta

It just keeps going and going and going

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFAnG_0jZXlo4F00
Photo byCanva

With a big family, sicknesses tend to play out the same. 

What should take a week of recovery turns into a month-long episode in our house. When the first person gets sick, it trickles down one by one kiddo over the next several days.

I’m usually able to hold out to the end, so I can care for everyone (it’s a mom’s superpower). 

I load them with teas, tonics, and natural healing remedies while putting special emphasis on nurturing foods. And usually, just when I think it’s coming to an end, it hits me like a ton of bricks. 

Thankfully the first person is usually recovering by that point so they can take over.

So when my kids tested positive for Covid, I knew what we were in for. 

In my big family, privacy is not really a thing. We share most everything. If we need alone time, we can purposely create it, but it’s never a given. When someone is going through, well anything, we’re all pretty much part of it. 

It’s just our normal. 

So I had no doubt we’d already exposed each other. All I could do was prepare to hunker down. 

I knew how this was going to play out. 

Since my daughter and I still felt good, we started preparing simple foods and fresh juices. I wanted to stock the fridge and freezer so there was something ready and available. 

I’m a big believer in preventive living and do my best, but when sickness hits, there’s not always a lot that can be done. So I try to focus on nourishing, hydrating, and of course, resting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7gbR_0jZXlo4F00
Photo byCanva

I’ve been preparing elderberry tea and warm ginger and turmeric tea each day. We also take a tablespoon of fire cider each morning — a folk remedy packed with lots of healing goodness. And of course, elderberry syrup

But Covid packs a powerful punch. 

The kids have all reacted a bit differently, some worse than others. We’re quite a sight right now. We laid an extra mattress in the living room and made it up into a bed. It’s pushed up to the sectional so we can watch movies together when we’re up to it. 

We’ve been working on some trilogies. 

The dishes are piled, and now, even the dog seems sick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRZCK_0jZXlo4F00
Photo byCanva

Once I finally got Covid, trying to keep up with cleaning went out the window. But the house and everything else I’m behind on will eventually work itself out.

We’re just doing black and pinto beans in the instant pot. I had already made the salsas (they freeze wonderfully). Two minutes of effort and it feeds us all. Simple.

Being sick always reminds me of how much of a blessing health is and what truly matters in life. Having a big family entails more time and effort for most everything. And yes, it can be crazy and chaotic. But the closeness and connection are priceless. 

Covid has only emphasized how important family is in every single way. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Covid# Parenting# Wellness# Family# Health

Comments / 4

Published by

Mom of nine. I cover relationships, divorce, wellness, and family. Inspiring empowerment through healthier lifestyle choices.

Minneapolis, MN
115 followers

More from Julie Gaeta

I Thought 22 Years and 9 Children Was Enough to Make Our Marriage Work - I Was Wrong

My husband told me he wanted a divorce two days before Thanksgiving. And then I found out about the affair. I thought I had checked off all the affair-proofing boxes when it came to my marriage — but I was wrong.

Read full story
13 comments

"Have You Ever Considered Swinging To Save Your Marriage?" My Tony Robbins UPW Experience.

My divorce papers were signed two days prior. It was an honest question from my breakout group. A pretty young woman with an accent asked as she leaned into her husband. All eyes were on me, waiting for my response.

Read full story

3 Truths You Need To Know When You Think You're in a Rebound Relationship

Is it just your imagination, or are they still in love with their ex?. Do you suspect your one and only is still in love with their ex?. I was out having dinner with a girlfriend recently, and there was a girl sitting near us who was on the verge of tears. She was trying to convince her boyfriend they belonged together.

Read full story

Are You Still Angry About Your Divorce?

It’s normal to be angry, especially when we’re hurting. It’s a natural part of the healing process, and there are many benefits when done the right way. Anger can help propel us forward and redirect our pain.

Read full story
4 comments

Ten Reasons Oatmeal Is Worth Your Consideration

You can find valid arguments for and against most foods. Grains, eggs, meats, and Dairy– they’re all up for debate regarding what constitutes health. If you came to my home, you’d find overstuffed shelves on health and wellness– it’s my thing. And one of the reasons I become a holistic health coach.

Read full story

6 Things You Should Never Do if You Want Your Ex Back

And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.

Read full story

5 Mistakes To Avoid When Dieting

I made a lot of mistakes with dieting in the past. Cabbage soup, raw, low carb, low fat, you name it, I’ve tried it. I was always motivated in the beginning. But eventually, I’d get hungry and go back to my normal. And then all the weight I lost came back.

Read full story

Simple Habits Add Up to Big Wins Over Time — Plus a Challenge

Monthly challenges are powerful motivators — who doesn’t love to win?. One of my favorite books on this is Atomic Habits by James Clear. His methods are life-changing. And, of course, who doesn’t love Leo Babauta of Zen habits? His simplistic approach is gold. Both authors have different yet similar outlooks that focus on making it easy.

Read full story

5 Ways to Find Happiness After Divorce

I never thought I’d write about ways to find happiness after divorce. After twenty-two years and nine children, I had some sense of security. But one day my husband unexpectedly announced he no longer wanted to be married. Said he simply didn’t love me anymore — told me he probably never did.

Read full story

Start Here: Use This Holistic 10-Step Blueprint To Help Create Your Healthier Lifestyle

More vegetables. More exercise. More sleep. We all know what we should do to have a healthier life — but finding the time isn’t always easy. I once thought I was too busy to make health a priority. Between raising a large family, having a business, and day-to-day demands, a healthier lifestyle felt more like a luxury than a need.

Read full story

Simplified Ways to Meal Plan and Prep When You Have a Family

When you have a family, meal plans are worth the extra effort — especially when there are different diets. Whether the challenge is picky eaters, schedule changes, or finding time to prepare healthy foods everyone enjoys, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed in the kitchen.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy